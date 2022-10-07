Christmas lights in Tullamore 'expected to be cancelled' after poor turnout for crucial meeting
Tullamore could be without Christmas Lights this year due to a poor turnout at a crucial meeting on Thursday night.
A statement from the Tullamore Christmas Lights Committee states than only the committee, three councillors and five business representatives attended the meeting on Thursday evening.
As a result of this, the Christmas Lights Committee says it will meet on Tuesday next to make a final decision on 'the expected cancellation of Christmas Lights for 2022'.
However the committee adds that if people were unable to make the meeting, but who would like lights to be in place and would like to contribute, email tullamorechristmaslights@hotmail.com before 6pm on Tuesday, October 11.
