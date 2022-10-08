Naomh Ciarán overpower Tullamore to win back county championship

BRETLAND Park in Clara, hosted Saturday's high stakes encounter between two of the competition’s fiercest rivals. This year, champions Tullamore faced off against Naomh Ciaran in the season finale. This was a replay of last year’s final but was a very different game this time around.

Glenisk Offaly Senior Ladies Football Championship Final



Naomh Ciarán 1-11

Tullamore 0-04

From the start, Naomh Ciarán put the pressure on Tullamore. They won a penalty inside 5 minutes thanks to the impressive Ellee McEvoy’s powerful run which forced a foul just before she managed to pull the trigger. Róisín Cockram stepped up to take the spot kick, blasting it over the bar allowing Tullamore a sigh of relief.

Naomh Ciarán kept Tullamore under the cosh for much of the first half. Scores from play by Kate Kenny and Róisín Cockram increased their lead. Maebh Coleman responded with a converted free for Tullamore before Kate Kenny finally punished Tullamore for not clearing the ball and slotted the ball into the net.

Tullamore managed another score from Lisa Gorman but it was pretty much one-way traffic from there. Tullamore did have a chance to even the score later in the half, with a penalty of their own, which Gráinne Egan slotted over the bar. At half time, the scores were 1-03 to 0-03 in favour of Naomh Ciarán. Tullamore were lucky to be within a score of their opponents, who would have been further ahead were it not for a number of wides.

In the second half, Naomh Ciarán extended their lead with the women in blue only managing another point, courtesy of a fine score from Alannah Allen. Naomh Ciarán’s defensive press was stifling, Tullamore relying on fast counter attacks as a way forward. In all, Naomh Ciarán kept the score-line ticking over, ensuring victory was heading one direction. Their skill and power were too much for Tullamore.

Despite Naomh Ciarán’s dominance, Tullamore’s defence worked incredibly hard, Sarah Kehoe and Becky Bryant making key blocks to prevent further damage. Annie Keogh was inspirational for the Blues, while Orla and Lisa Gorman worked very hard up front, trying to make use of the counter whenever they could.

For Naomh Ciarán, Ellee McEvoy and Kate Kenny caused all sorts of problems for Tullamore’s defence. Midfield pair Róisín Ennis and Amy Gavin Mangan were also excellent for their team probing around the shooting zone as Naomh Ciarán sought a strong early lead. Further scores were added by Lauren Kelly and Emma Maher, Maher having a particularly strong performance.

Referee Martin Carty’s final whistle drew the season to a close. Naomh Ciarán emerged as deserving winners from a game which displayed great skill and class. Tullamore will surely be disappointed with their performance but one can be certain they will return with even greater enthusiasm and vigour next year. Naomh Ciarán will celebrate as worthy champions after what was a clinical performance on final day.



THE SCORERS

Naomh Ciarán: Kate Kenny 1-2 (2f), Róisín Cockram 0-4 (1f), Lauren Kelly 0-2, Emma Maher, Amy Gavin Mangan and Ellee McEvoy 0-1 each.

Tullamore: Alannah Allen (1f), Maebh Coleman (1f), Lisa Gorman and Gráinne Egan 0-1 each.



THE TEAMS

Naomh Ciarán: Amanda Keena, Avril Spain, Lorraine Keena, Emer Nally, Anna Grehan, Emma Maher, Nicole Buckley, Róisín Ennis, Amy Gavin Mangan, Lauren Kelly, Ellee McEvoy, Róisín Cockram, Sarah Fitzerald, Kate Kenny, Kaitlin Rigney. Subs – Emma Cahill for Rigney (50m), Tara Dunican for Kelly (55m).

Tullamore: Kelley Cunningham, Sorcha Coleman, Annie Kehoe, Sarah Kehoe, Becky Bryant, Sarah Bracken, Maebh Coleman, Alannah Allen, Laura Myles O’Sullivan, Caoimhe Guinan, Lisa Gorman, Aoife Byrne, Orla Gorman, Emily Bailey, Gráinne Egan. Subs – Aisling Fox for Byrne (45m).

Referee: Martin Carty