Numerous motorists caught speeding on busy Offaly road in wet conditions in one morning

Numerous motorists caught speeding on busy Offaly road in wet conditions this morning
A number of motorists were caught speeding in wet conditions on a busy road in Offaly on Thursday morning.
A Garda speed operation was carried out during school commuting times this morning in Kilcormac.
Road conditions were wet making it harder to stop.
Numerous detections were made in the 60kmph speed zone on the outskirts of the town. The fastest speed recorded was 97kph. Other motorists were detected at 95kph, 87kph and 85kmph.
