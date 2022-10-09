Plans to demolish pub and shop in Offaly and build houses refused

Plans to demolish shop and pub in Offaly to make way for houses blocked
Plans to demolish a shop and pub in Offaly to make way for houses blocked by Offaly County Council.
Permission was sought by Paul Flint to demolish the existing public house formerly known as The Hoppers Pub, a derelict shop and existing shop.
Once the site was cleared, the plan was construct eight two-storey, semi-detached, three bedroom townhouses.
Also included in the plans was a new access roadway, boundary treatment and all associated works.
However Offaly County Council has refused permission for the planned development.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.