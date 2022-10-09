Tullamore survive nail-biting finish to overcome Rhode in thrilling final

SUNDAY afternoon finals day in O’Connor Park is always an exciting occasion, and this was no exception. On Sunday, Tullamore and Rhode Óg fought it out for the top prize at U15 boys level, with the Blues emerging triumphant after a tense finale.

Offaly U15 ‘A’ Football Championship Final



Tullamore 2-07

Rhode Óg 1-07

From start to finish this game was an exciting watch. There was no end to the drama, as momentum swayed throughout the sixty minutes. Both teams were clearly up for the contest but Rhode started the better. In sloppy conditions, the young Rhode men mounted the pressure on Tullamore. Unlucky not to score after a couple of attacks, Tullamore got the game underway with their first venture forward, Cian Horkan notching this one.

Rhode responded almost immediately, the clinical Joshua Kelleghan grabbing his team’s opening score after a neat move. Kelleghan would go on to have a great game for Rhode. Soon after, Tullamore sparked to life and got into a groove. Keith White was very dangerous for them, his pace and skill proving hard to deal with. At two points apiece, White added to an earlier point with a superb goal. A lovely cutting run was seen by Cian Horkan, who played a fabulous ball to White who made no mistake smashing the ball into the net.

After a fine Adam Kelleghan point for Rhode, Tullamore answered by increasing the pressure again, managing consecutive scores courtesy of White and Alex Sheridan. Sheridan’s performance caught the eye, a real aerial threat for Tullamore’s charges. Soon after, Tullamore won back a Rhode kickout and punished the men in green again. Shane Horkan drove at their defence and left little to chance, blasting the ball into the roof of the net. Tullamore were getting a foothold in the game and finished the half up 2-05 to 0-4.

Rhode did quite well from the restart. The deficit did not deter them in any way. In fact, it appeared to drive them on. Cian McNamee slotted a fabulous point, the young forward always offering an option. Joshua Kelleghan added another to his tally with a coolly taken free. In the second half, Rhode put Tullamore under all sorts of pressure. Rhode kept the men in blue to a mere two second half point, coming from Shane Horkan and a brilliant Scott McComiskey free.

Rhode had it all to do, and on multiple occasions came close to snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. What can only be described as a heroic block from John Brady kept Tullamore in front. An opportunistic goal, finished by talented Rhode captain Billy Quinn, had put Rhode within a score of their rivals. They came within inches of another as John Brady appeared to come from nowhere, throwing his body in front of the ball which was headed for the net otherwise.

Rhode kept pushing for a goal and Tullamore by the final ten minutes were struggling to get of their own half. Tullamore captain Patrick Kenna was immense for his team, leading their defensive pack and driving his team forward. Caiden O’Beirne was also impressive in corner-back.

Tullamore were relieved to hear the final whistle, ensuring they escaped a final twist in the tail. Rhode can be applauded for their effort and determination but overall Tullamore were deserving winners. Over the sixty minutes they were the better team and can celebrate a worthy victory.

THE SCORERS

Tullamore: Keith White 1-2, Shane Horkan 1-1, Alex Sheridan 0-2, Cian Horkan and Scott McComiskey (1f) 0-1 each.

Rhode Óg: Joshua Kelleghan 0-4 (2f), Billy Quinn 1-0, Cian McNamee, Adam Kelleghan and Matthew McBride 0-1 each.



THE TEAMS

Tullamore: Aidan Walsh, John Brady, William Cronly, Caiden O’Beirne, Louis Aubin, Patrick Kenna, Scott McComiskey, Shane Horkan, Michael Gilligan, Cian Horkan, Cillian Wynne, Alex Sheridan, Keith White, Ben Dillane, Pearce Judge. Subs – Dylan Leonard for Gilligan (55m).

Rhode Óg: Leon Kilmurray, Jamie Dalton, Jason Curley, Kyle Kilmurray, Luke Mahon, Odhran Briody, James Taylor, Matthew McBride, Adam Kelleghan, Dermot Crombie, Cian McNamee, Billy Quinn, Owen Murphy, Joshua Kelleghan, Rhys Glennon. Subs – Drew Kennedy Fleming for Murphy (30m), Tom Lacey for Glennon (54m).

Referee: Chris Dwyer