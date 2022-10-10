5 in court on charges of assault and violent disorder at Offaly housing estate

5 people have appeared at Tullamore District Court in connection with an incident at Arden View, in July

of this year.



Detective Garda Rory Heffernan gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution. He said each of the five

defendants made no reply to the charges.



Martin Cawley (28) with an address of Flat, over Eclipse Hair Salon, Tullamore, is charged with violent

disorder on July 6, 2022, in that he, with others, used or threatened to use unlawful violence. He is also

charged with producing a baseball bat while assaulting a man at Arden View, Tullamore.



Margaret Cawley (26) of the same address is charged with violent disorder and with producing a pitch

fork while assaulting the same man.



William Cawley, (30) of Chapel Street, Tullamore, is charged with the same offences and with producing

a piece of wood during the course of an assault on the same man.



Michael Cawley of 50, Puttaghaun, Tullamore is charged with violent disorder and with producing a

baseball bat while assaulting the man.



Lena McDonagh, (48) 18, Chancery Lane, Tullamore was charged with the same offences and with

producing a pitchfork during the assault.



Each of the defendants was remanded on bail to appear again at Tullamore District Court, on October 26,

2022 for service of the book of evidence. They will be sent forward for trial to the circuit court.



Detective Garda Heffernan said the DPP had directed that the defendants be tried on indictment and may

be sent forward on a signed plea.



Judge Andrew Cody imposed a number of bail conditions on all 5 defendants. They have been directed to

sign on daily at Tullamore Garda Station. They are to have no contact with the injured party,

electronically, through social media or otherwise. They are to carry their mobile phone with them at all

times and be contactable by the gardai. They are not to take any alcohol or commit any offence during

that time and answer the door to the gardai. They are to give gardai the mobile phone numbers they use

and inform them of any new numbers.

Legal aid was granted to the defendants.