10 Oct 2022

Tullamore golfer makes good start to bid for DP World Tour qualification

Stuart Grehan

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

10 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

TULLAMORE golfer, Stuart Grehan has made a very encouraging start in his bid to win full playing rights on the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.

Competing in the first stage qualiying at Mottram Hall in Cheshire, England, Grehan kept his hopes alive by finishing seventh on -9.

He played well over the four rounds and had to dig deep to stay in the hunt. It is a very difficult qualifying process and Grehan still has a long way to go. He will go to Spain for the net stage from November 3 to 6, where a 72 hole strokeplay tournament will take place. Golfers will try and fulfill their dreams at four different venues in Spain on November 3 to 6 and from this.

The qualifiers from these will then go to the Lakes Course at Infinitum, Tarragona, Spain for the final qualifying stage and this will be an intense, high stakes shootout as some of the best young golfers in Europe and further afield bid to compete with the big boys.

Grehan has been competing on the Euro-Pro Tour this year and has done well while he had a €20,000 pay day when he won the K Club Pro-Am a couple of months ago.

He will take part in the Europro Tour Championship at Lough Erne Resort in Fermanagh next week 19-21 October and could win promotion to the second tier, Challenge Tour from this.

Grehan turned professional in 2017 after a great amateur career that saw him wi the East and South of Ireland Championships as well as the Irish Youth Championship. He also won the Mullingar Scratch Cup, a competition won by some of Ireland's most famous golfers including Shane Lowry.

