Student success story celebrated at leading Offaly school

Tullamore College celebrated the achievements of the 5th Year Students who had completed the Bronze President's Award during Transition Year on Wednesday, September 28.

Principal Edward McEvoy congratulated students on their achievement, with particular recognition of their Community Involvement task, the Coast-to-Coast Cycle, before welcoming the Special Guest, Garda Superintendent Aidan Minnock to speak to the awardees and present their medals. The Guest of Honour praised Gaisce for the values of reliability, determination and dedication it instils in young people.

Garda Superintendent Aidan Minnock is a past pupil of Tullamore College, and staff and students of Tullamore College would like to congratulate him on his promotion to Chief Superintendent on Friday, September 30.

Gaisce Development Officer Mary Yore encouraged the Bronze Awardees to take on the Silver Gaisce Challenge in the coming year, and the following day over 30 students signed up for the next challenge, along with all Transition Year students signing up to take on the Bronze Gaisce Challenge this year.

Well done to the President Award Leaders, Ian Feighery, Sarah Mc Evoy and Orlaith Underwood for their hard work throughout the year.

Congratulations to the Bronze President's Award recipients on this fantastic achievement.