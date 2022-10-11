Offaly women enjoy trip to EU parliament in Brussels

Brenda Kiernan, Roisin Phelan Clavin and Theresa Wrafter pictured in Brussels
A recent EU Parliamentary trip to Brussels hosted by Ireland South MEP, Fine Gael’s Deirdre Clune, proved to be a very interesting and intriguing one for all.
Among those attending were three women from Offaly – Theresa Wrafter, Brenda Kiernan and Roisin Phelan Clavin.
The packed itinerary was as educational as it was enjoyable for the 50 people from around the constituency who travelled on it.
The tour is objectively geared towards educating us as European citizens, on the workings of our EU Parliament and the importance of its role in a peaceful and prosperous Europe.
Deirdre Clune thanked the participants for travelling out and informed them of her role and achievements as an Ireland South MEP.
She reassured all that she was at her constituents constant disposal.
Historic landmarks such as the Irish War Memorial near Ypres and guided tours of Amsterdam and Gent,Belgium were only some of what the trip participants experienced!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.