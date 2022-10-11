Offaly Primary School Cross Country Championships

Congratulations to Mucklagh NS who won the Girls Primary School team trophy and to Dromakeenan NS who won the Boys team trophy at the recent Offaly Primary Schools Cross Country Championships

On Friday last the hugely successful event was held on the grounds of Tullamore Harriers AC. With over 700 children from 30 Primary Schools the atmosphere in the club was very spirited with the large gathering of athletes, teachers, coaches and parents. Teams from 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th classes represented their respective schools with some superb running in all races.

The top 10 in each class received individual medals and the winning teams were presented with the championship trophies. Tom Godley, Offaly Athletics Juvenile Competition Secretary, has been organizing this competition for many years and must be commended on a fantastic event.

Huge preparation was needed to orch Many thanks to all the officials on the day and to all the teachers for their support. Special thanks to Eamonn Henry from Offaly Sports Partnership for his contribution and assistance and to Chadwicks Tullamore. The schools represented were:

Ballybryan NS; Daingean NS, Tullamore Educate Together, St Colman's Mucklagh, Rahan NS, Clara NS, Cappagh NS, Drumakerna NS, Geashill NS, Cloneygowan NS, Killeigh NS, Clonmacnoise NS, St Mary's Edenderry, St Cynocs Ferbane, Roscomroe NS, Durrow NS, Clonlisk NS, Scoil Bhride Edenderry, Ballinamere NS, St Brendan's Boys Birr, Mercy Primary Birr, Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada Tullamore, St Broghans NS, Scoil Mhuire Tullamore, Scoil Bhride Tullamore, St Patrick's Edenderry, Ballinagar NS, Rath NS, Scoil Eoin Phol Tullamore, Clonbullogue NS.

Individual Results.

3rd Class Girls 1 Beth Bairéad Ballinamere NS 2 Alice Cunningham St Colman’s NS 3 Grace Maher Coolarney NS4 Caoimhe Delaney Daingean NS 5 Fiadh Moore St Marys Edenderry 6 Robyn Samuels St Ciaran’s NS7 Ava Martin Cappagh NS8 Emmie Farrelly Scoil Bhride 9 Amber Murphy Scoil Bhride 10 Emilie Grace Connolly Scoil Bhride

3rd Class Boys 1 Erik Matjuns St Marys Edenderry 2 Max Ivasenko Educate Together Tullamore 3 Conor Gleeson 4 Joe Moore St Mary’s Edenderry 5 Seanie Doyle St Patricks NS6 Finn Magowan St Colmans 7 Sean Lambe Durrow NS8 Oscar Dutton Durrow NS910 Jason McKinney Ballinamere NS

4th Class Girls 1 Makayla Maxwell St Colmans NS2 Rachel Stack Killeigh NS3 Aoife Cummins Scoil Bhride Edenderry 4 Grace Connolly Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada 5 Eva Kelly Scoil Bhride 6 Tilly Cusack St Colmans NS7 Amy Gillespie Ballinamere8 Hanna Mitchell Clonmacnoise NS9 Alesha Holton St Colmans NS10 Mia Kelly Rahan NS

4th Class Boys 1 Josh Brogan St Marys Edenderry 2 Michael Colton Killiegh NS3 Isaac McDonagh Scoil Bhride Tullamore4 Patrick Ging Ballybryan NS5 Ronan Kinnearney Mucklagh NS6 Pauric Maher Dromakeenan 7 Cian McLoughli Dromakeenan8 Danny White Scoil Eoin Phoil 9 James Kilmurray Daingean NS10 Seamus Taylor Ferbane

5th Class Girls1 Ellen Dempsey Killeigh NS 2 Maeve Carey Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada 3 Emily Morris St Colmans NS4 Jessica Betson Durrow NS5 Elizabeth Noonan Ballybryan NS6 Alice Weir Scoil Bhride Clara 7 Holly Grennan Scoil Bhride Clara 8 Olivia Paczkowska St Colmans 9 Mairead Stevens Rath NS 10 Hannah Ryan Rath NS

5th Class Boys 1 Aaron Maher Coolarney 2 Calyb Desousa St Marys Edenderry3 Aaron Dunne St Patricks NS 4 Clyde Buckley Ferbane NS 5 Harry Dunne Geashill NS6 Michael Hosey Ballybryan 7 Charie Bracken Clonmacnoise 8 Tony Óg Douglas Clonlisk 9 Conor Buckley Clonmacnoise 10 Conor Horkan Scoil Eoin Phoil

6th Class Girls 1 Adelyn Walsh Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada2 Maeve Duffy Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada3 Leah Stack Killeigh NS4 Anna Kelleghan Daingean NS5 Kayla Crampton Dromakeenan 6 Hollie Ryan Scoil Bhride Clara 7 Elise Cusack St Colmans NS8 Sarah Collins St Marys Edenderry 9 Saoirse Hoyne Dromakeenan 10 Alison O’Reilly St Mary's Edenderry

6th Class Boys 1 Harry O’Donoghue Dromakeenan 2 Abdel Ugunse Scoil Bhride Edenderry 3 Daniel Flanagan Durrow NS 4 Fionn Kilmurray Ballybryan 5 Darragh Galvin Ballinamere 6 Cillian Moran Rahan NS 7 Conall Minnock Rahan NS8 Billy Heffernan Ballinamere 9 Mícheal Conlon St Broughans NS10 Evan Doran Ballinamere

The National Schools Team Results are as follows:

3rd Class Girls:

1.) St Coleman's Mucklagh

2.) Clonmacnoise

3.) Ballinamere NS

3rd Class Boys:

1.) St Mary's Edenderry

2.) Ballinamere NS

3.) St. Coleman's Mucklagh

4th Class Girls:

1.) St Coleman's Mucklagh

2.) Killeigh NS

3.) Rahan NS

4th Class Boys:

1.) Dromakeenan NS

2.) Killeigh NS

3.) Rahan NS

5th Class Girls:

1.) Rath NS

2.) Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada

3.) St Coleman's Mucklagh

5th Class Boys:

1.) St Mary;s, Edenderry

2.) Killeigh NS

3.) Dromakeenan NS

6th Class Girls:

1.) Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada

2.) St Mary's Edenderry

3.) Dromakeenan NS

6th Class Boys:

1.) Ballinamere NS

2.) Dromakeenan NS

3.) Ballybryan NS

Secondary Schools Cross Country Challenge

The annual Secondary Schools Cross Country Challenge took place in Tullamore Harriers last week, with hundreds of runners from ten schools participating. Athletes were lucky that rain that morning relented and they were able to compete in relative comfort as the sun shone. Competition was stiff in all the races and there was a good spread of medals among the teams competing.

Minor Girls Individual

1- Monika Stopka

2- Emma Mooney

3- Molly Conlon

Minor Girls Team

1- Tullamore College

2- Sacred Heart School

3- St Marys Edenderry

Minor Boys Individual

1- Conor Walsh

2- Dara Waldron

3- Conor Murtagh

Minor Boys Team

1- Colaiste Mhuire

2- Colaiste Choilm

3- Ardscoil Ciaran Clara

Junior Girls Individual

1- Eabhadh Multaney Kelly

2- Kara Daly

3- Maebh Coll

Junior Girls Team

1- Sacred Heart School

2- St Marys Edenderry

3- Gallen CS

Junior Boys Individual

1- Niall Brady

2- Luke Greene

3- Patrick Duffy

Junior Boys Team

1- Colaiste Choilm

2- Colaiste Mhuire

3- Tullamore College