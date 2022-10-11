Sensational new evidence revealed in Fr Niall Molloy case

New evidence has come to light in the case of Fr Niall Molloy who died in controversial circumstances in the home of Richard and Theresa Flynn, Kilcoursey, Clara, 37 years ago.

52 year old Fr Molloy, was from Roscommon and was a close personal friend of Theresa Flynn and had his own bedroom at the house.

Richard Flynn had admitted punching Fr Molloy and told Gardai he was the culprit. His defence rested on his claim that he had acted in self defence following a row over who should get drinks.

Judge Frank Roe dismissed the jury and Richard Flynn was found not guilty of assault and manslaughter on the basis that Fr Molloy could have died of a heart attack and Richare Flynn may have acted in self defence.

RTE has received new documents containing a 14 page description by Richard Flynn of his married life and his concern over the close relationship his wife Theresa had with Fr Molloy.

On Morning Ireland, this morning Tuesday October 11, 2022, an actor read the following excerpt.

''One night on my return, I could see her leaving Father's bedroom and going into her own. When I got to the bedroom she pretended to be asleep. When I woke her up and confronted her with what I saw she denied it completely. Weeks later I was again returning. I went to the bedroom to find Therese not there. I went to Father's bedroom to find them both fast asleep in bed in their night attire. I walked over to her and tapped her on the shoulder, she woke up and ran to her bedroom. In the morning I asked Theresa to leave and go and live with Fr Molloy and I would take care of the children. This she refused to do. I wrote off my marriage at this stage.''

RTE also received a psychiatric assessment of Richard Flynn. In the opinion of the psychiatrist the attack by Richard Flynn was a sudden release of subconscious anger, resentment and frustration that had been repressed by him for the greater part of his married life.

It was the psychiatrist view that this constituted a prolonged, sustained and intense provocation.

RTE showed the documents to senior law lecturer Niamh McGuinness and she felt the evidence could have changed the course of the trial, and if it had been available to the jury it would have been enough to convict Richard Flynn.

The Prime Time Documentary will be aired tonight on RTE 1.