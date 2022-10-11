Gardaí seize car in Roscrea and two drivers facing prosecution

The silver VW was spotted being "driven poorly" by Gardaí on Lourdes Road in Roscrea
Tipperary Roads Policing Unit were active in Roscrea yesterday and seized a vehicle.
The silver VW Jetta was spotted being "driven poorly" on Lourdes Road and pulled over by the Tipperary RPU unit.
It transpired the driver did not have a driving licence and subsequently no insurance for the vehicle, which was seized on the roadside.
Moments later the Gardaí noticed the tyres on another car did not have sufficient thread and were worn down to the inner ply.
The Gardaí reminded motorists to ensure tyres are in good condition and your vehicle is roadworthy and said both drivers detected in Roscrea will be "prosecuted accordingly".
