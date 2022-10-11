Search

11 Oct 2022

Man in court accused of masturbating on train in Midlands

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

A date has been set to hear the case of a man accused of masturbating on a train near Portlaoise.

Dilbag Dilbag, 31, of Atlas House, McKown Lane, Tralee, Kerry is contesting the charge which arose from an incident in Portlaoise on December 3, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby said it is “alleged that this gent was observed with his genitals and penis out masturbating at this lady.”

He said the incident is alleged to have occurred on the train as it neared Portlaoise.

The particulars of the charge alleged that the accused was “engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature that you did expose your penis in such a manner as to cause fear, distress or alarm.”

Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick asked for “a hearing date in relation to the matter.”

Sgt Kirby suggested the case could move to Tullamore to allow the alleged injured party to give evidence by videolink.

However, it was agreed that as the woman was an adult, she would be able to give evidence in court.

Judge Andrew Cody fixed a date of April 4 to hear the case which is expected to take half a day.

