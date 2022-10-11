Midlands' man's "dispute with the missus" results in €100 fine

A man who “had a dispute with the missus” ended up receiving a fine of €100 at Longford District Court.
Eddie Nevin (41) of 24 Lana Aoibhinn, Longford was before the court charged with public intoxication at Lana Aoibhinn Longford on June 23, 2022. Sergeant Enda Daly said that at 7pm on the date of the offence officers were called to a domestic dispute.
Solicitor Brid Mimnagh pointed out that her client's last conviction was in 2009. Ms Mimnagh said the charge stemmed from “a dispute with the missus”. The solicitor said Mr Nevin had been drinking at the time, but added that “all was well in the house again”.
Ms Mimnagh said her client was not working at the moment. Judge Bernadette Owens registered a conviction and fined Mr Nevin €100, giving him three months to pay.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.