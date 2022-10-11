Gone to the dogs: Five Offaly winners

Another brilliant week of racing with some top class action across the length and breath of the country, including the first round of the Laurels in Cork, the first round of the Fair Warrior in Mullingar, the second round of the Juvenile Classic in Shelbourne and semifinals of the Kasco unraced in Thurles. Loads of other top class winners including a decent return of Offaly winners.



Early Week Racing

Enniscorthy, Monday, semi-finals of the Showgrounds September ON2 unraced stake, Hatfield Penny won the first for Cora Doyle in 29.23 (20 slow) by five lengths with Onetwoonetiger the second for Leonard O’Hanlon in 29.00 (20 slow) by eight lengths.

In Shelbourne, Thursday, in the final of an ON2 unraced stake, Romeo Salvo (Romeo Recruit - Fabulous Mila) was first home in 28.83 by two lengths at 2/1 with the €1.75k cheque going to trainer Graham Holland.

In the final of the ON1 unraced stake, Droopys Pointer (Malachi - Droopys Ant) showed he’s a champion in the making when winning by six lengths at 6/4 for John Linehan in 28.13 with €2k going his way. First Offaly winner of the week was in the final race at that meeting, Outdoor Inferno won an A2 race in 29.09 by one length at 3/1, recording his first win in seven starts for Kinnitty owner Jeannette McKenzie.



Friday Racing

The quarter-finals of the highly valued Kilkenny Track A3 sweepstake was the highlight of a decent card in the Marble City. Four closely run heats with Mister Kindling going fastest for the Dont - Know-Syndicate in 28.86 (20 slow) by two lengths at 6/4 fav.

Another superstar in the making was on view in Newbridge, in the final of an ON2 unraced, Up The Style (Pestana - Unlock Unlock) won the €750 first prize by a whopping nineteen lengths in a super 28.17 for Robert Gleeson at a very short 1/5 fav. Seldom this type of time has been delivered by a pup so young so a bright future ahead of him too. One Offaly winner at the meeting as Killeshill Star won an S7 sprint in 17.93 by two lengths at 5/2 with Croghan trainer Vincent Lynch at the helm.

In Headquarters, in the final of an A3 stake, the €1.5k first prize purse went to Kurtis Bain as Abigails Alex (Premier Fantasy - Geelo Lu Lu) won by seven lengths in 28.39 at 7/2. In the semifinals of the Upcoming Events A2 525, the first heat went to Drumdoit Bermuda in 28.79 by a head at 6/1 for Alan Byrne. The second semi went to Kildallon Sydney for Mullingar trainer David Murray in 28.58 by one length also at 6/1.



Saturday Racing

Action got underway in this year Irish Greyhound Laurels in Curraheen Park in Cork, seventy two of the country’s fastest dogs went to traps for this valuable stake and to take the mantle from last year’s winner One Time Only trained by Thomas O’Donovan. Annually it’s one of the most sought after trophies, probably second only to the Derby. First run in 1944, and up until 1999 was staged in Corks old track, and since then has been the major event yearly in Curraheen. There were some top class heat winners with Buckos Budsit going fastest in 27.97 by five lengths at 4/6 fav for Graham Holland who provided three of the heat winners. Illnotbeback was next fastest in 28.02 for Paul Hennessy who had a double on the night. Other interesting winners to catch the eye were Good Cody for Pat Guilfoyle in 28.05 and the four year old Skywalker Barry who had his twenty fifth open career success for Michael O’Donovan in 28.26 and has brought his earnings to over €73k now. All races in Cork were rated 10 fast. One Offaly dog in this competition as Laughil Roy finished second in heat one to Garryvoe Joe for Kilcormac owners Mary and Paul Jennings with O’Donovan training. Long way to go in this stake yet and picking the winner an impossible task at this stage.

Limerick, final of the Donal Scanlon Memorial A2 525 was their feature race on Saturday, Ballygur Anne (Droopys Sydney - Newinn Boodles) went home with the €1.6k pot for her owner Michael Donnelly in 28.56 by one length at 4/1.

Mullingar staged the first round of one of their top events of the year, The Fair Warrior Open 400 sprint, this year sponsored by Matchbook Betting Exchange. Seven heats, forty two dogs all vying to get their name on the trophy following the success of Ela Supremo for Peter Cronin last year. Antipost favorite Gizmo Cash set the bar highest when winning in 21.11 (20 slow) by three lengths at 1/2 fav for Keeley McGee. Crafty Bonanza was next fastest for Slane trainer Martin Lanney in 21.22 (20 slow) by seven lengths also at 1/2. Second round Saturday. One Offaly winner on the supporting card as Ripley Delight won an A5 525 in 29.78 (50 slow) by five lengths at 1/2 fav for Paddy McCormack and owner Austin Kelly.

The feature races in Thurles were the semi-finals of the Kasco Dog Foods ON2 unraced stake, Keeperhill Cash won the first in 28.80 (20 slow) by six lengths at 2/1 for Barbara Rees Jones. The second semi went to Johnny The Greek for Paul Brussels in a slower 29.38 (20 slow) by two lengths at 6/4 fav.

Another super card in Shelbourne, with the quarter-finals of the RPGTV Juvenile Derby and first round of the Yvonne Barry Open 600 yard stake. The Juvenile Derby as normal was of the highest quality, two joint fastest winners, Trinity Junior for Peter Cronin and Another Holiday for O’Donovan both in 28.23. Droopys Got It won his heat in 28.29 for Ian Reilly with Bogger Hunter the final heat for Liam Peacock in 28.43.

The Yvonne Barry Open 600 attracted some top class dogs who were stepping up to this distance probably for the first time since running in the Derby over 550 yards. Fastest of the four heats was Crafty Kokoro who finished a brilliant third in the Derby final and always seemed to be crying out for the extra fifty yards. His winning time of 31.98 is top class and has been seldom bettered winning by one length at 4/6 for Peter Divilly. Next fastest was Bobsleigh Dream for Pat Buckley in 32.12 by two lengths.



Sunday Racing.

Two Offaly winners at the matinee meeting in Mullingar, in an A4 contest Dark Design did a career best run of 29.55 (70 slow) for Rhode owner Sean Cocoman winning by nine lengths at 9/4. Our final winner of the week was Lingrawn Woody for Moneygall owner Liam Jones in an A3 grade in 29.87 (70 slow) by two lengths at long odds of 9/1.



Upcoming Events

Friday, semi-finals of the Kilkenny A3 stake and final of the Upcoming Events A2 in Shelbourne. Saturday, second round of the Laurels in Cork, second round of the Fair Warrior Open 400 in Mullingar, semi-finals of the RPGTV Juvenile Derby and semi-finals of the Yvonne Barry Open 600, both in Shelbourne and final of the Kasco Dog Foods unraced in Thurles. Loads of exciting racing to look forward to in the coming week.



Tribune Offaly dog of the week

Dark Design gets the nod this week when winning in Mullingar on Sunday in 29.55 (70 slow) by nine lengths for Sean Cocoman. Big run.



Offaly Winners

Five Offaly winners this week. Congratulations to all involved in any way.