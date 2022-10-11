Search

11 Oct 2022

Christmas Shoebox Appeal launched in Offaly

SHOEBOX

The Christmas Shoebox Appeal has been launched in Offaly this week

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

11 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

he annual Team Hope appeal is underway and a team of volunteers in Co Offaly are seeking your help to bring as many gift-filled boxes as possible into the hands of children living in poverty. Last year 178,639 shoebox gifts were donated from Ireland to children in 13 countries across Eastern Europe and Africa and it is hoped the campaign will achieve 200,000 boxes this year.

The Team Hope website (www.teamhope.ie) has lots of great information on what to include in your shoebox gifts (something to wash with, to write with, to wear & to WOW) and also information on what not to include such as chocolate (because it may melt) or liquids (which may leak). Alternatively, you may opt to have one made on your behalf by making a donation on-line. Jean Gill, the Co Offaly volunteer co-ordinator hopes that “with the support of parents, children, teachers and community groups across Offaly we will have another successful year and be able to offer as many children as possible the joy, happiness and hope that a shoebox gift brings”.

To ensure that your shoebox arrives in time for Christmas please deliver yours to your school or community group or one of the following locations by Tuesday 8th November, 2022. Participating drop-off points include: Dealz, Cloncollig Tullamore; Kelly’s Toymaster, Church Road; The Family Resource Centre, Clara; Spar Hill Street Cloghan; First Stop Tyres, Banagher and Noinini Beaga, Syngefield, Birr.

If you would like any further information or would like to get involved as a volunteer with this year’s campaign please contact Jean Gill on (087) 9885915.

