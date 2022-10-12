Numerous summonses adjourned by judge in Offaly court

Cases adjourned at Tullamore District Court
SUMMONSES relating to more than 30 people will be adjourned this afternoon because of long lists facing Tullamore District Court.
Judge Andrew Cody indicated before 1pm today (Wednesday, October 12) that because the scheduled 2pm list would not be reached, they would all adjourned to a later date.
The regular Wednesday sitting of the District Court is split up into different time slots and not even half of the 10.30am charges on the list had been concluded by this morning.
There were also separate lists of cases for 10.45am, 11am, 11.30am and 12 noon. Judge Cody has already ordered that summonses scheduled for midday today, involving up to 27, people, are adjourned to October 25 next.
Since the court resumed its regular sittings in September there has been an unusually large volume of cases, resulting in waiting lists building up.
