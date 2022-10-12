OFFline Film Festival is back with a feast of film in Offaly this week

THE 13th edition of OFFline Film Festival has something for all film lovers from October 12th-16th in Birr with Irish-language features, Made in the Midlands, Fright Night at Kinnitty Castle, a special edition of Food & Film, 50+ Irish and International short films plus lots more in the Offaly town.

This year’s opening film is the Irish-language feature TARRAC by the Offaly duo of Eugene O’Brien and Declan Recks. Screening at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Wednesday October 13th (8.30pm), it’s an intimate character study and exciting sports drama set against the stunning landscapes and seas of the Kerry Gaeltacht.

An Cailín Ciúin (another Irish language feature) that has been wowing crowds all over the world since its release in May will also be screened in partnership with Film@BirrTheatre on Thursday October 13th (8pm).

Back in 2019, OFFline opened with a Made in the Midlands compilation and it has now become a firm fixture on the programme. The 2022 edition will be on Thursday October 13th at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre. Included in the programme will be the World Premiere of Whale, a FilmOffaly Bursary award winner. The impressive collection also features other live-action shorts made in Offaly and those made elsewhere by Offaly filmmakers.

2022 was also a record-breaking year for short film submissions to OFFline with over 400 sent in for consideration. During the festival, 50+ Irish and international live-action and animation shorts will be screened; the Animation Shorts on Friday October 14th at The Chestnut and a x4 screenings of live-action and competition shorts throughout the day at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Saturday October 15th.

Fright Night is back for the first time since 2019. This time the venue is Kinnitty Castle on Friday October 14th. This event has sold out every year, so advance booking is strongly advised. Food & Film is also back on the schedule on Friday October 14th at The Chestnut. This year, it features a special screening of one of the most talked-about films of the year, Blackbird, by Michael Flatley.

In partnership with Access Cinema, OFFLine will also screen two fascinating eco-documentaries; The Territory and the Irish Premiere of The Hermit of Treig on Saturday October 15th at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Director of OFFline Gary Hoctor said: “For the past three years we’ve made plans for OFFline that couldn’t be fully realised so we are delighted to back with a full programme of events this year. We are also delighted to welcome filmmakers from Argentina, Bulgaria, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom and right across Ireland to Birr for the Festival. Eoin O’Kane & Joe Loftus are our two OFFline Animation Residents this year and the public will get the chance to meet them at our annual Show & Tell where they’ll show their progress over the past six months in Birr.”

“For five days this week, audiences will be treated to a variety of visual storytelling that will sweep our thoughts and emotions along from one event to the next. From Irish language features, to international documentaries, the viewer will be treated to challenging and uplifting stories from around the world. It’s not to be missed.”

For the full OFFline Film Festival 2022 programme, visit www.offlinefilmfestival.com

Tickets on sale now.