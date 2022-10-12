Book of Condolence opens for victim of Cresslough tragedy

A Book of Condolence has opened at Birr MD offices.
A Book of Condolence has been opened on Wednesday at the offices of the Municipal District of Birr from in memory of the ten victims of the Creeslough tragedy, RIP.
Anyone wishing to sign the book may do so during officer opening hours.
