K-K find stride in second half to take SBK in cracking final

KILCORMAC-Killoughey clicked into top gear in the second half of a pulsating U-15 Hurling Championship final, finally wearing down Shinrone/Ballyskenach-Killavilla in Faithful Fields, Kilcormac on Wednesday evening.

Offaly U-15 Huling Championship final



Kilcormac-Killoughey 2-15

Shinrone/Ballyskenach-Killavilla 0-16

It was a cracking game of hurling and while K-K were ultimately very deserved winners, SBK can be very proud of the part they played in a most enjoyable evening's entertainment. They asked serious questions of their opponents and it looked like they might win when they extended a one point half time lead to two early in the second half.

However, from here to the finish K-K were the better team. They had lost their way after a bright opening in the first half but were much more tuned in during the second half. They got the basics of work rate and being tight on opponents much better and an edge in physicality as well as quality was able to get them home.

The skill level, physicality and desire of both sides was very high and it was an excellent advertisement for Offaly underage hurling. There were a few players who were a bit one sided and this was a particular problem for SBK in the first half as forwards went back onto their stronger side, not taking on the easier looking chance, and K-K got in to make vital blocks.

The first half was a high octane, pulsating affair. K-K started very well and Odhran Fletcher got in for a goal just short of two mintues in when a high ball in wasn't dealt with.

K-K were the better side in the first quarter and with SBK missing a couple of frees they led by 1-3 to no score after seven minutes and 1-5 to 0-2 after 11. Then SBK settled and they were the better team from here to the interval with centre back James Sampson, midfielder Jason Dockery and centre forward James O'Sullivan laying down important markers.

O'Sullivan got two, Dockery one as SBK scored three on the trot to bring it down to three after 15 minutes. K-K rallied and were 1-7 to 0-6 ahead after 20 minutes but floundered badly from here to the break, not matching SBK's hunger and work ethic. SBK got five points in a great spell of play to lead by 0-11 to 1-7 at half time and set up a very appetizing second half.

SBK continued to go well early in the second half and were 0-13 to 1-8 ahead after 34 minutes. It was generally downhill for them from here on as K-K became increasingly dominant all over the field. Oisin Carroll was brilliant back in defence in the second half while Luke Bracken was also superb in the rearguard and Sean Cleary won a lot of good ball in his corner.

Up front, Odhran Fletcher showed real quality and class on the ball. Moved out to the half forward line in the second half, his movement and stick work was breathtaking at times. His radar wasn't 100% in on the day but he looks a real prospect while MacDara Mitchell also oozed quality and pace, albeit without finishing every chance he got.

Eventually SBK yielded under intense pressure. They scored 1-7 without reply before SBK got their 14th point in the 55th minute and the game was gone from them. The K-K goal was an excellent finish by Fiacra Carroll in the 52nd minute and with a 2-15 to 0-13 lead, the game was in the bag.

To SBK's eternal credit, they didn't surrender and fought with everything they had. James Samspon once again came into his own, rallying the forces and he got three late point, two frees but they never really looked like breaking through for the goal that would have created anxious moments for K-K.



MATCH ANALYSIS



MAN OF THE MATCH

Oisin Carroll (Kilcormac-Killoughey): It is a good sign of a game when there are a few contenders for a man of the match. SBK had an outstanding contender in James Sampson while K-K had three in Luke Bracken, Odhran Fletcher and Oisin Carroll. My choice is Carroll. He was immense at the heart of defence in the second half, cutting out a lot of ball and getting in good clearances. His second half display was instrumental in K-K wrestling control from SBK.



THE SCORERS

K-K: Odhran Fletcher 1-8 (6f), Brian Guinan 0-3 (2f), MacDara Mitchell 0-2, Oisin Carroll and Ruari Kilmartin 0-1 each,

SBK: James O'Sullivan 0-6 (3f), James Sampson 0-5 (2f), Jason Dockery and Seamie Cleare (1f) 0-2 each, Eoghan McLoughlin 0-1 each.



THE TEAMS

KILCORMAC-KILLOUGHEY: Jack McLoughlin; Jack O'Donoghue, Luke Bracken, Sean Cleary; Joe Quinn, Brian Guinan, Sean Gill; Micheal Kelly, Jack Dunican; Fiachra Carroll, Oisin Carroll, MacDara Mitchell; Ruari Kilmartin, Odhran Fletcher, Liam Kilmartin. Subs – Eamonn Molloy for O'Donoghue (HT), Rory Costello for Liam Kilmartin (56m), Oisin McKeown for Fiachra Carroll (58m), Jack Mitchelll for Ruari Kilmartin (61m).

SHINRONE/BALLYSKENACH-KILLAVILLA: Killian Meagher, Dylan Deane, Matt Watkins, Ben Younge; Killian Fitzpatrick, James Sampson, Mark Sampson; Jason Dockery, Darragh Phelan; Conor Phelan, James O'Sullivan, Aaron O'Toole; Eoghan McLoughlin, Seamie Cleare, Killian Curtis. Subs – Ray Dockery for Conor Phelan (50m).

Referee – Simon Whelahan (Birr).



VENUE WATCH



Faithful Fields was in excellent condition with a large crowd creating a very good atmosphere.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Fiachra Carroll's goal eight minutes from time killed off the SBK challenge as it gave K-K a 2-14 to 0-13 lead.



REFEREE WATCH

Simon Whelahan had a good solid game. Supporters from both clubs complained at some decisions but you will always have that. The former Birr and Offaly hurler was fair and consistent in the way he refereed it, letting play run and not giving soft frees. He also showed cards when necessary to ensure players knew there was a line that couldn't be crossed.



TALKING POINT

Over three minutes of injury time was played, mainly because of players cramping up in the second half. Both teams had players getting stretched for cramping and it seems to becoming very prevalent at underage level in the county. It was very noticeable with Offaly minor hurlers this year in some big games and it is happening with club teams now. You would wonder at the reasons. Obviously players are playing at a high level of intensity but it is something that requires examination by the strength and conditioning and training specialists.



WHAT'S NEXT

That concludes the season for both teams.



STATISTICS

Wides: K-K – 7 (2 in first half); SBK – 8 (5 in first half).

Yellow cards: K-K – 1 (Odhran Fletcher); SBK – 2 (Darragh Phelan and Conor Phelan).

Red cards: 0.