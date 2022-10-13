Roscrea Heritage Society presents The Black Mills Sessions

Dinny Quirke, Bill Smyth and Anthony Bourke will kick off the Black Mills Sessions on Friday, October 28
Following their very successful Heritage Week events, Roscrea Heritage Society is looking forward to hosting a series of music sessions in the Black Mills complex adjacent to the Round Tower on Church Street.
The sessions will provide a platform for local artists to perform in an intimate setting while raising funds for future heritage projects in Roscrea.
On Friday, October 28 Roscrea Heritage Society will host Dinny Quirke, Bill Smyth and Anthony Bourke. They are renowned for playing gigs over the years as separate entertainers and recently playing together to entertain in nursing homes, the courthouse (Age Friendly) or for any charity they are asked.
The trio play a wide range of music from folk to rock n roll and bluegrass. Tickets (€10) can be purchased in advance via Eventbrite. Seating is limited to 35 people max per session. Roscrea Heritage Society will be in touch with local artists in the coming weeks to form a line-up for sessions in 2023.
These sessions will take place on the last Friday of every month during Roscrea Castle Complex open season.
