Roscrea Comhaltas return for a new season of music

Following the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann success of Roscrea Comhaltas branch members William Holmes who won first place mouth organ and Maria Madden who won second place tin whistle, the Roscrea branch has resumed activities for the coming year.

Music sessions will take place in Coláiste Phobal, Roscrea on alternate Wednesday nights at 7.30PM commencing on Wednesday, October 12. The emphasis is placed on group playing which is enjoyed by the participants.

A number of local music teachers have agreed to share their skills to ensure that the children are learning from the best.

For the first term, the teachers will be Kathryn Browne, Eimear Gleeson, Aine Gleeson, Daniel Coonan and Caoimhe Flannery. This initiative is greatly supported by all music teachers in the area.

Over the years, the branch has compiled a bank of instruments, some of which were donated and others were purchased. These instruments can be hired from the branch by members. The instruments currently available include 34-string Harp (1), Uilleann Pipes (1), Concertina (2), Button Accordion (2), Fiddle (2), Bodhrán (2), Guitar (1), Ukulele (1), Drums (1) and Drum Practice Pads (4).

For further information about the Roscrea Comhaltas group and taking part please call (086) 8317821.