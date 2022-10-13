Offaly man describes transitioning from running a business to following his heart's desire

THE number one regret for a lot of people is that they didn’t have the courage to live a life that was true to themselves and not the life others expected of them.

This was something which hasn't been the case for Birr native Adrian Haines, who says he forged a path according to his own lights. Adrian shares his story, along with thirteen others, in a recently published book called Showing Your True Colours.

The author Michael Daly points out:

“It was great to have Adrian share his story, for it is a book in which you will get to read the real-life stories of people like him who were also not going to let this be their number one regret in life.”

There are so many reasons people don’t get to live the life they truly want to live. Having to face the fear of it all not working out, being one of the main ones. Which was the case for Adrian, as he shares in the book.

With the untimely death of his father in 1985, Adrian took over the running of the family business at the age of only 22. Based in the midlands of Ireland, it was a second-generation business that had now became a third generation one; and it consisted of a garage with petrol pumps, a small retail space and a large workshop where the staff repaired anything from chainsaws to motorbikes to cars, from tractors to buses. Adrian told the book's author:

“This had not been the plan, Michael. Because of a truly inspirational teacher, my original intention was to study to become a teacher of religion, only it was not to be. Some health issues during my last years in secondary school proved challenging and as a result I didn’t do well in the leaving cert exams.”

This, along with the fact that the eighties were tough times to be running a business in Ireland, meant it would not be an easy start for him. Interest rates were high and trading conditions were difficult. A lot of debt had mounted up and there was no proper accounting system in place. Seven employees needed to be paid and there was not much work coming in. It was tough going. Improvement came in July 1987 when, with his father’s affairs sorted, the business was finally in his name. Adrian worked long hours and gradually built up the business, devoting particular attention to developing the bicycle business that his grandfather Sydney had started in 1898, and also developing the garden equipment market.

In 1990, Adrian met his future wife, Katherine, and they got married a couple of years later, going on to have two children, Ava and Mark. Then, in the late nineties, with paid parking introduced in the town centre and the business expanding so much that it was time to look for new premises, Adrian set about planning a purpose-built 6000sq ft. unit, with on-site parking and loading facilities as well as a storage yard. He explains:

“After all the planning and getting everything in place, we started building in July 2004 and were in by March 2005. I self-managed the project along with doing the day job and planning the move. It was a huge undertaking and stretched our resources. Not only did I have to fund the build but I had to stock it as well. The shop was ten times the size of the old premises. Eighteen months later, I had to borrow more money as I had underestimated the full cost of the build, fitout, and stock. I remember taking out the last big business loan. The bank offered it for repayment over twenty-five years, but something made me say seventeen years to get it paid off and have it done by the time I turned fifty-five.”

It was a decision he was to be grateful for later, as the stress of running the business 24/7 started to take its toll on his health. Always wanting to expand his knowledge, business courses were always on the go and while on one of these courses in Glasson in 2010, this particular course was to have a profound effect on his life. During the course he set for himself the intention of having perfect health. Also, he made it clear to his son, Mark, that while he was there to support him, Mark was to plough his own furrow, as he did not want him to have to take over the business and have history repeat itself yet again! His daughter, Ava, had no desire to join the business. She had already become a teacher, like her mother.

With the constant challenge of trying to maintain good health, it was to take Adrian until 2015 to set up a limited company. It was the first step in creating his own individual identity separate from the inherited family business, and it was to be known as Haines of Birr Retail Ltd. Adrian continues:

“Michael, things were on the up as August 2018 was to be a great month for me. During Vintage Week, a local festival that has been running here for over fifty years, a customer who is a local auctioneer had his ride-on mower serviced at the garage. He called in on the Saturday after Vintage Week and enquired if I had ever thought of selling the business. The potential buyer wished to remain anonymous for the moment.

“At the time, I did not give it much attention; only the idea took root, as earlier that year I had put everything in order relating to the organisation of the business. Regardless of the offer, the thought of selling the business that had been in the family for three generations had never really crossed my mind – only now it did and it was a thought that just wouldn’t go away.

“With our year-end being the 31 December, I gave serious thought to selling over the Christmas period. It was probably the first time in my life that I’d asked what was best for my family and me. Having discussed it with my family, I contacted the auctioneer and told him I might be interested in selling.

“Likewise, the fact that my father had passed away at fifty-nine weighed heavily on me. The most important question I asked myself was, ‘Is the business serving me?’ The answer was clearly no, for I was running myself into the ground every year and felt that if I had to do another season, they would take me out in a box.”

Other than his family, the only person Adrian confided in about these matters was a friend, who was a business adviser and whose wife had recently sold her own business. Taking his advice, Adrian engaged the services of a firm that specialised in business transfers. He explains:

“Having got over the third-generation family business stigma, I met with the purchaser on the fourteenth of April, and we agreed a deal in principle and shook hands on it.”

He adds: “At that moment, the relief was palpable. Also, I was finally taking a stand for my own life.”

The big focus then was to get the deal over the line with Adrian finishing up in the business on 31 May. He says:

“I had set the intention and written on a piece of paper the amount I wanted for the business and had candles lighting over it from February until the deal was completed. And the funny thing is, Michael, the price I was to get was the actual figure I had written.”

He talks of the relief of being able to walk away from the business aged fifty-five, with a few quid in the bank, adding, ‘Sure, didn’t I only borrow from the bank for the seventeen years and not the twenty-five they wanted me to!’

He also describes the many sleepless nights he had between deciding to sell the business and then finally selling it. The fear of losing his identity, as he had become the business and the business had become him, the possibility of having to make people redundant, and the end of Haines of Birr after so many years of very hard work weighed heavily on his mind. He is very grateful to all those who worked with him over the years and to all the wonderful and loyal customers. He misses the people and the chats, and the special relationships with his customers.

As to the future, he says in the book:

“I am enjoying the newfound freedom that allows me to go for a walk or cycle when I feel like it. That having taken a stand for my own life, I am now the master of my destiny. A destiny that will see me build a new identity and a new business. That as a peacemaker and listener at heart, I will play to these strengths having completed a diploma in Mediation, Negotiation and Conflict Resolution in Maynooth, the place I had set my sights on 37 years previously! I would also like to bring together local business specialists with the intention of supporting businesses, serving the market, creating value and benefiting all involved.

“Likewise, with my love for the outdoors, I have started a forest bathing guide course to assist people in reconnecting with themselves, trees and the natural world that surrounds us. It is all a work in progress. I would also love to mentor young businesspeople and share all that I have learnt from my time in business.”

As you listen to Adrian talk and hear the passion in his voice, you just know that he is on the path that suits him. He is living the life that he truly wants to be living, and doing the work that he so wants to be doing.

