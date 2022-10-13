Staff at store in Tullamore win Charity Store of the Year at annual awards

IT was a night of glitz and glamour in Croke Park for Woodie’s as they celebrated the achievements of their colleagues at the annual black tie award ceremony, the ‘Woscars’ - Woodie’s Oscars – which applauds the exceptional team and individual contributions across each of the Woodie’s 35 stores, e-store and Support Office.

Among the winners was Woodie’s Tullamore which won the Woscar for Charity Store of the Year.

This was the first in-person Woscars since 2019, with virtual events taking place over the last two years in place of the black-tie gala evening.

Woodie’s Woscars was introduced in 2018, an exhaustive nominations process takes place to reach the final shortlist in each of the 23 categories. These vary from storewide recognition such as Best Sales Growth or Garden Centre of the Year, to acknowledgement of individual efforts such as the Till Colleague or Store Manager of the Year. To have your name pulled from the golden envelope is the highest praise or accolade anyone at Woodie’s can receive.



CEO of Woodie’s Damien Dwyer said: “Woodie’s Woscars is our way of recognising the efforts and achievements of our colleagues. Congratulations to everyone who was nominated and well done to our Woscars 2022 Winners – the standards were high, and the leadership team faced tough deliberations choosing the final winners. Gathering together at Croke Park to celebrate the nominees and announce our winners was special – the atmosphere was electric, and everyone was in high spirits. I would also like to thank our suppliers for their support of the Woodie’s Woscars.”

Without further ado, the full list of winners is…

Store of the Year: Naas

Second Place Store of the Year: Headford Road, Galway

Third Place Store of the Year: Athlone

Garden Centre of the Year: Limerick

Store of the Year – Engagement: Headford Road

Warehouse of the Year: Airside

Store of the Year – Stock Management: Athlone

L&D Store of the Year: Nenagh

Safety Store of the Year: Clonmel

Merchandising Store of the Year: Tralee

Horticulturist of the Year: Colm O'Brien, Carlow

Design Consultant of the Year: Colette Flynn, Blackpool

Store Manager of the Year: Sinead Conlon, Airside

Team Leader of the Year: Suzi Day, Airside

Deputy Manager of the Year: Slav Graff, Naas

Store of the Year – Charity: Tullamore

Store of the Year - Sales Growth: Castlebar

Store of the Year – Service: Sandyford

Till Colleague of the Year: John Smithers, Carlow

Store Colleague of the Year: Mary Shortall, Kilkenny

Customer Service Colleague of the Year : Suzanne Hegarty, Blanchardstown

Shop Floor Colleague of the Year: Derek Cullen, Coolock

Support Office Colleague of the Year: Janeatta Fay, Commercial

Support Office Manager of the Year: Hilda Lyon, Marketing & Digital

Leadership Team Award: E-store & Customer Service Team