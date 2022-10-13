Young Offaly student speaks at the United Nations

Ailis Malone at the United Nations building.
Banagher College second year student Ailís Malone recently spoke at the United Nations.
Ailis has been part of the Ombudsman for Children's fourteen member Youth Advisory Panel (YAP) for two years. In this time the young people ran a survey on the rights of children in Ireland. They took the results of this survey, comments by 5,700 children, to the UN to report on Ireland.
