Tullamore braced for tough K-K challenge in Offaly MFC final

TULLAMORE will be bracing themselves for a very tough challenge from Kilcormac-Killoughey in the Offaly Minor Football Championship final in O'Connor Park on Saturday next.

While Tullamore are the favourites, this game will be no walk in the park for them and Kilcormac-Killoughey will have a real chance of a big historic win.

In fact K-K won this corresponding championship at U-15 level two years ago and they have a lot of excellent footballers.

With hurling occupying primacy in Kilcormac-Killoughey and many of their team going on to play county minor hurling, football has taken a back seat since then and Tullamore will have progressed more over the past two years.

Tullamore have become quite dominant at underage level in recent years and they have a very well prepared, competent team. Their two star players are Cillian Bourke and Niall Furlong while Offaly minor hurling star, Cillian Martin is also a very good footballer and he will have a big influence on this final – his athleticism and physicality will be a big asset at midfield where he will be partnered by Cillian Bourke, an exciting emerging talent.

Tullamore have a lot more strings in their bow. Pa Kenna, captain of the side that won the U-15 title last week, is a very competent defender while Alex Rooney will be expected to give good support to Niall Furlong up front and has the useful knack of scoring goals.

Tullamore defeated St Manchan's Gaels in the semi-final while Kilcormac-Killoughey came through a thrilling shootout with Rhode. It went the whole way to penalties after extra time couldn't separate them and K-K did very well to win. Rhode should have beaten them in normal time and had goal chances to wrap it up in the second half but K-K were the better side in extra time and shaded the penalty shootout.

Players from K-K backboned the Offaly minor hurling side that went so close to winning the All-Ireland title this year and many of them are key players on this football team. Adam Screeney is also a very exciting footballer, full of skill, flair and imagination. He would have easily made the Offaly minor football team this year if he went for it but hurling is his game of choice. However, he can be expected to have a big influence on this final – Screeney did cramp up in extra time against Rhode, limping off in the second period and looks like he badly needs a break from games and training but he should be flying again.

Minor hurlers such as Ter Guinan, Daniel Hand etc are also very good footballers and K-K are well capable of winning this one. Screeney, Hand, Guinan, Leigh and Brecon Kavanagh and James Mahon all played in the All-Ireland minor hurling final last year while Richard Bracken,m Mark Mulrooney and Harry Sweeney were all subs – they should all feature on Saturday.

However, K-K are tired and their players have been busy with hurling - K-K have also qualified for the minor hurling final and these young players have a lot of mileage up this year and with schools now back as well, there is no off season in sight for them. Tullamore are in a similar situation though the bulk of their team would not be as tired. They are also in minor hurling contention. Their semi-final against St Rynagh's was abandoned early in extra time after a St Rynagh's player had to be removed to hospital following a head injury.

Tullamore also have several dual players. Cillian Martin and Niall Furlong were key players on the Offaly minor hurling team and many others are on both teams this year. Football, however, is the number one game in Tullamore and it is the preferred game for many of their players. They also enjoy their hurling and they have also had a busy itinerary this year.

It is not far from a 50-50 game and a K-K win would not be a surprise. However, Tullamore are the favourites. They are very well set up at underage level and their players come up through the ranks knowing how to play football, what system to play and what is expected of them. They can edge this one.

Verdict – Tullamore.