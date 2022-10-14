Offaly GAA hope to introduce age friendly season ticket for senior citizens

THE Offaly GAA County Board have plans to introduce an age friendly season ticket for Old Age Pensioners for 2023.

The October meeting of the County Board were told by treasurer Dervill Dolan that they are examining the introduction of a season ticket for senior citizens.

Currently entry to games is available by tickets only. Tickets must be purchased online before hand and they are then scanned in at the venue of a game.

There has been some complaints, however, that this is disenfrancising senior citizens – not all of them are able to purchase tickets online and download them. The introduction of the season ticket is a means of catering for this specific group of people.

There is a GAA season ticket covering access to all club games but a specific ticket for each fixture must still be downloaded. The proposed new season ticket for senior citizens will be one that can be scanned at a venue and doesn't require individual tickets to be downloaded.

A few years ago, each senior citizen was entitled to free admission to games once they reached pension age. This has been discontinued but the new season ticket will be available at a discounted price for senior citizens, if all the technical requirements can be satisfied.

Games became all ticket during Covid and while this has worked very well and will continue, there has been some complaints from supporters about the lack of a cash payment facilitiy.

There will, however, be no turning back to a cash facility by the County Board. At the recent meeting, St Brigid's Micheal Casey asked what clubs were to do when supporters turned up without a ticket.

He complained that no tickets had been sold online for an U-15 “B” football fixture in Croghan recently but a lot of spectators turned up and they allowed them in for nothing. He was later told that it was a “B” competition fixture and entry was free but Dervill Dolan stated that clubs must refuse access to people without tickets. He said games were no different than someone trying to get on a train without a ticket. “You can't go to the match if you have no ticket,” he said.