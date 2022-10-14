European Schools Sports Day marked at Offaly school

Pictured are the Coolderry Central School whole school - staff and pupils - after their walk for European Schools Sports Day.
EUROPEAN Schools Sports Day was a tremendous success at Coolderry Central School on Friday September 30th.
The day began with a Whole School Walk involving all of the pupils and staff.
This was followed by hurling and camogie for all of the pupils.
Throughout the day pupils engaged in minor games, football and Tag Rugby.
Pupils in fifth and sixth class also designed posters to celebrate the day.
A great day of sporting activities was had by all.
