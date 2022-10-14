Search

14 Oct 2022

Award winning architects appointed consultants for key Offaly project

Grafton Architects appointed consultant architects for Tullamore Harbour Masterplan (pic Grafton Architects)

Yvonne Farrell from Tullamore and Shelley McNamara founders of Grafton Architects who have been appointed consultants for the Tullamore Harbour Masterplan

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

14 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

The high-profile and award winning Grafton Architects have been appointed as the consulting architects for the Harbour Masterplan project in Tullamore.

Grafton Architects was founded in 1978 by Yvonne Farrell from Tullamore and her business partner Shelley McNamara. The practice has won numerous high profile awards over the years.

In 2016, Grafton Architects were awarded the inaugural RIBA International Prize for the Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología (UTEC) in Lima, Peru.

They also won the 2020 RIBA Royal Gold Medal. In addition both Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara were selected as the 2020 Pritzker Prize Laureates, the award that is known internationally as architecture’s highest honour.

The 2021 the RIBA Stirling Prize was awarded to Kingston University London which they designed. In 2018 they were curators of the Venice Architecture Biennale.

Meanwhile Brady Shipman Martin are to oversee the Regeneration Framework for Tullamore. Brady Shipman is one of Ireland's largest planning, landscape and environment specialists. Their work includes the rejuvenation of Bishop Lucy Park in Cork and the Beamish and Crawford Quarter Infrastructure Project also in Cork.

Both the Harbour and the Tullamore Regeneration Framework are viewed as key to the future development of Tullamore.

The local authority tendered for consultancy services for the two projects earlier this year. The consultation fee for the Tullamore Regeneration Framework is €200,000.

Senior Executive Officer with Offaly County Council, Jean Ryan said: ''The Tullamore Regeneration Framework will provide a vision for Tullamore, a plan for future public realm, regeneration and renewal opportunities for delivering future integrated urban developments for Tullamore by both the public and private sectors. The Framework will set the vision for the development of a number of key opportunity sites, delivered to make for a strong town centre with sustainable access and permeability in the Town.''

In relation to Tullamore Harbour, Ms Ryan said: ''The Tullamore Harbour site has potential as a transformational urban development site for Tullamore, encompassing a multiplicity of possible business, innovation, residential and amenity uses. Waterways Ireland and Offaly County Council wish to unlock the unique opportunity to redevelop and revitalise the Grand Canal Harbour area of Tullamore, so that once more it becomes an integral part of the town and works as an economic generator.

The Grand Canal Harbour located within the oldest heritage quarter of the town has long been identified by Waterways Ireland and Offaly County Council as having significant development potential to become a compelling waterfront space for residents, citizens, visitors, and enterprises, accessible by water, cycling, and walking.''

The Tullamore Harbour Development Options Masterplan will inform decision making on the future use or development of the property and lands that make up the site,'' said Ms Ryan.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media