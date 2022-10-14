Search

14 Oct 2022

'Trick or Treat on the Street' arrives in Birr this Halloween

'Trick or Treat on the Street' arrives in Birr this Halloween

Trick or Treat on the Street is a free ticketed event that will premiere on Saturday October 29th 2022 at Emmet Square, Birr from 3pm to 8pm.

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

THINGS are about to get spooky in Birr! Trick or Treat on the Street is a free ticketed event that will premiere on Saturday October 29th 2022 at Emmet Square, Birr from 3pm to 8pm.

This Halloween spooktacular will blow visitors away with amazing attractions, family friendly frights, dazzling special effects, fantastic decorations, hair-raising activities and so much more – it’s a frightfully fun day out for all the family!

Dance the evening away at the Little Monsters Ball, and meet some of our creepy creatures along the way. Whether you’re a grown-up ghoul or a tiny terror, there’s plenty of fun for all the family.

“We are so excited for this event to kick off and we look forward to welcoming everyone to join in the Halloween festivities an experience not to be missed”! said Cathaoirleach of Birr Municipal District, Cllr John Carroll.

This event is funded by The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media through the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme and delivered to you by Birr Municipal District and Offaly County Council in association with Up Close and Personal Promotions.

All visitors are invited to come along and strut their stuff in fancy dress to get into the Halloween spirit! Tickets can be booked through Eventbrite and are now available.

Further updates will feature on Offaly County Council’s social media profiles including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media