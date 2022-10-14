Book on priceless Offaly artefact just published

The shrine of St Manchan is one of the great masterpieces of medieval Irish and European art. Its importance has been acknowledged internationally since the nineteenth century and, since then, it has been the focus of academic study and numerous publications.

Yet despite all that, there are still many fundamental aspects of the shrine, and indeed the saint, that are misunderstood.

Now a new book on the shrine, Saint Manchan’s Shrine – Art and Devotion in twelfth century Ireland, has just been published.

This book has been produced to celebrate the shrine and to provide access to its most recent scholarship, as well as in- depth photographic documentation highlighting the shrine’s imagery, influences and monastic metalsmithing. It is the first book to examine the shrine in such detail with the intention of giving the reader a far deeper understanding and appreciation of it than previously possible.

Archaeologist Griffin Murray and metalsmith/photographer Kevin O’Dwyer have combined their expertise to create a high-quality full colour coffee table style book that features Griffin Murray’s in-depth story telling of the history and folklore of the shrine and O’Dwyer’s captivating and atmospheric photographs.

The publication features full and double-page image spreads, antiquarian drawings, illustrations and descriptive metalsmithing close-ups. The text is presented in a series of essay’s that cover various topics including Saint Manchan and Lemanaghan, Clonmacnoise and Lemanaghan, the art and craftsmanship of St Manchan’s Shrine, Metalsmithing techniques, Late Viking art and the Urnes style - and the shrines relationship with the makers of The Cross of Cong.

The book is extends to 130 pages with 80 colour plates and a limited edition os 1,000 copies has been printed. It sells for €45 and can be purchased by contacting kodwyerdesign@outlook.ie

The book will be launched at Offaly History Centre, Bury Quay, Tullamore at 5pm on Friday, October 21 next.