Longford first up as Leinster SFC draw gives Offaly plenty to aim at

Offaly and Longford meet in the 2023 Leinster SFC
OFFALY have drawn Longford in the first round of the Leinster Senior Football Championship in 2023.
The draw took place on RTE Radio 1 on Saturday afternoon and the winner of Offaly and Longford will have a quarter-final against Meath.
It gives new manager Liam Kearns plenty to aim for. The Longford game will be a 50-50 one and Offaly have competed very well against Meath in their last couple of outings.
They have also avoided Dublin with the winners of Ofaly-Longford-Meath facing Westmeath or Louth in the semi-final.
While Offaly were well beaten by Westmeath in the Tailteann Cup semi-final this year, the draw creates a huge opportunity to them. The path to the Leinster final is open to all teams in that half of the draw – Offaly will go into the Tailteann Cup unless they reach the Leinster final or are promoted to Division 2 of the National Football League, in which case they will go into the qualifiers if beaten in one of their first three games in Leinster.
First round
Longford v Offaly
Wicklow v Carlow
Wexford v Laois
Quarter-finals
Kildare v Wicklow/Carlow
Dublin v Wexford/Laois
Meath v Longford/Offaly
Westmeath v Louth
Semi-finals
Kildare/Wicklow/Carlow v Dublin/Wexford/Laois
Meath/Longford/Offaly v Westmeath/Louth
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.