Birr reclaim Offaly camogie title after eight year gap

BIRR 2-11

SHINRONE 1-8



BIRR won the Offaly Senior Camogie title for the first time in eight years when they came from behind in the second half to defeat Shinrone by six points and claim the R.J. Barber Cup for the second time in a very entertaining final played at St Brendan's Park, Birr on Saturday.

Birr trailed by two points at half time having played against the strong wind in the first half but they had to work hard against a determined Shinrone side to overturn that lead in the second half before edging away in the closing stages for that six point win.

It was a very competitive and compelling contest all the way through and Shinrone were still in it up to the very end before Birr finally managed to put daylight between the sides in the closing minutes.

Over the hour Birr were the better team and they dominated territory for much of the second half. But they were up against an experienced Shinrone side who refused to lie down and battled bravely to the very end. Birr kept calm though and while scores were slow to come in the second half they were happy enough to pick off their points when the chances arose and they eventually managed to put a gap between the teams.

The first half ebbed and flowed and both teams played very well. Shinrone had first use of the wind and Grainne Egan's goal after nine minutes gave them their biggest lead of the day. Birr hit back and Sarah Harding's goal at the beginning of the second quarter put them in front but Shinrone finished the half well with the last four points of the half to lead 1-6 to 1-4 at half time.

The sides exchanged a brace of points each in the first nine minutes of the second half as Shinrone maintained their two point lead but Birr goaled from a penalty two minutes later to go back in front and they held Shinrone scoreless from that on as they went on to add five more points themselves to clinch the title.

Birr were very solid defensively. Sheila Sullivan was very impressive in the back line and had a great second half, while Mairead Dooley and Deirdre Cashen also did a lot of valuable work. Arlene Watkins put in a big hour around the middle of the field while Sarah Harding and Mairead Jennings were most effective in attack.

Shinrone hung in as long as they could but they struggled for scores with Grainne Egan accounting for all bar a single point of their total. Emer Reynolds was solid in goals, while Aoife Moloney, Sarah Cleary and Marion Crean worked hard throughout. Christine Cleary played very well in the middle of the field while Sharon Shanahan, Orla Maher and Grainne Egan also played well.

Birr opened the scoring after four minutes with a well taken Mairead Jennings point but almost immediately Shinrone were level when Grainne Egan pointed a free. Michaela Morkan and Christine Cleary both had efforts well saved by Caoimhe Kinsella but Shinrone did find the net after nine minutes when Grainne Egan won the ball from a puck out, worked her way inside and fired to the roof of the net.

Birr responded well to that set back and Sarah Harding added a point before she put Birr ahead after 16 minutes when getting in on the left and shooting low for goals. Emer Reynolds got her stick to the ball and almost kept it out but it just crept over the line for a goal. Mairead Jennings and Grainne Egan exchanged points from frees before Sarah Harding drilled another effort just over the bar, when it could have been a goal and that put Birr two up four minutes before the break.

However Shinrone finished the half strongly. Grainne Egan pointed a free and then added another from play after good team work. Christine Cleary then raised another white flag from 45m and Grainne Egan pointed another free to leave it 1-6 to 1-4 in favour of Shinrone at half time.

Ellen Regan picked off a good point from the right hand side for Birr two minutes after the break, but Grainne Egan responded with a well taken score at the other end. Mairead Jennings added a Birr free and again Grainne Egan replied with a free, nine minutes into the half, but that proved to be Shinrone's last score of the game.

Two minutes later a long ball from Sheila Sullivan was well caught on the goal line by Emer Reynolds but she was then penalised for charging coming out with the ball and Birr were awarded a penalty. Mairead Jennings struck her shot low to the net and Birr were back in front by a point. Five minutes later she added a point from a free but Birr were also missing chances and were finding it hard to pull away. Ten minutes from time another Mairead Jennings free put them three up and when she added another with three minutes left the gap was out to four. Shinrone were still pushing for that elusive goal but Birr defended very well and in injury time they finally managed to seal the deal with another Mairead Jennings free and a point from sub Hannah Riley.

MATCH ANALYSIS



THE TEAMS

BIRR; Caoimhe Kinsella; Sheila Sullivan, Mairead Dooley, Brooke Whelahan; Deirdre Cashen, Alana Roddy, Ciara Ryan; Arlene Watkins, Hannah Feenane; Roisin Kinsella, Mairead Jennings, Faye Mulrooney; Ellen Regan, Dawn Whelahan, Sarah Harding. Subs. Rebecca Ryan (for Ellen Regan, 43 mins), Hannah Riley (for Dawn Whelahan, 55 mins).

SHINRONE: Emer Reynolds; Aoife Moloney, Aislinn Ryan, Aoife Liffey; Marion Crean, Eilish Gleeson, Sarah Cleary; Christine Cleary, Michaela Morkan; Sharon Shanahan, Caitlin O'Meara, Orla Maher; Andrea Kieran, Kate Bergin, Grainne Egan. Subs. Jane Cleary (for Kieran, 46 mins), Eimear Maher (for Kate Bergin, 46 mins).

REFEREE: Kieran Dooley (Drumcullen)



PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Sarah Harding (Birr) and Grainne Egan (Shinrone) deserve mention but the player of the match was Birr defender Sheila Sullivan. She had many good moments in defence in the first half but she really took command in the second half. Playing more in a half back role at that stage, she swept up an amount of ball, and delivered good quality ball into the forward line. It was an immense display by one of the more experienced Birr players.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Birr's second goal from a penalty 12 minutes into the second half put them back into the lead and they never relinquished that lead thereafter. It took them a while to shake off Shinrone, but with limited scoring opportunities in the second half, Shinrone were chasing the game after that and Birr were able to pull away to victory.



REFEREE WATCH

Kieran Dooley did a very good job throughout. He was always in command, was consistent in his calls and was in control of proceedings. The game was played in a very good spirit and he didn't have any cause to flash any cards.



TALKING POINT

Having beaten five in a row champions St Rynagh's in the semi-final, the question was could Birr follow up on that performance in the final. They answered that question emphatically and were fully deserving of their victory. They controlled the game in the second half and while they could never relax, their victory was fully merited.



WHAT’S NEXT

Champions Birr can now look forward to competing in the Leinster Senior Club championship in the coming weeks.



VENUE WATCH

St Brendan's Park was in fine condition for Saturday's final. A lot of rain fell overnight and the B final was played before this game, but the pitch was still in excellent condition. There were plenty of stewards on duty and the Birr club hosted the game very well.



STATISTICS

Wides; Birr 8 (3 in first half) Shinrone 7 (5 in first half)

Yellow Cards: None.

Red Cards: None



THE SCORERS

Birr; Mairead Jennings (1-7, 1-0 penalty, 0-6 frees), Sarah Harding (1-2), Ellen Regan, Hannah Riley (0-1 each).

Shinrone; Grainne Egan (1-7, 0-5 frees), Christine Cleary (0-1).