Strong first half display earns Tullamore Senior B title

TULLAMORE 3-10

NAOMH BRID 1-10



A STRONG finish to the first half was the difference as Tullamore captured the Offaly Senior B camogie title with a six point victory over Naomh Brid in the final played at St Brendan's Park, Birr on Saturday.

It was Tullamore's third time to claim the Senior B title following previous successes in 2005 and 2014.

Playing with the aid of a very strong breeze, Tullamore only held a two point lead four minutes before the break but they scored 2-3 in the remaining minutes of the half to go in leading by 11 points at half time and Naomh Brid never really recovered from that.

Tullamore were able to maintain their advantage throughout the second half and although Naomh Brid kept trying, they couldn't match Tullamore's sharpness in attack and the goal they really needed to kickstart a comeback didn't arrive until injury time.

Tullamore were full merit for their victory. They were better balanced all over the field and when they were under pressure in the second half, their defence stood up well and kept Naomh Brid chances to a minimum. When Naomh Brid did get through they found goalkeeper Leah Gallagher in great form and she pulled off some great saves.

Naomh Brid held their own in the first half as Tullamore struggled to make the wind count in their favour but they did always look threatening and they finally got their reward late in the half. They had a good spread of scorers and five of the six starting forwards scored from play. They had a couple of other goal chances but didn't take them until those late minutes in the half when they made their pressure count on the scoreboard.

Naomh Brid didn't have the same threat in attack and Grace Teehan accounted for nine points of their total both from play and from placed balls. They found it difficult to break down the Tullamore defence in the second half and were unable to make serious inroads into the Tullamore lead. They didn't lack effort but the Tullamore defence stood firm and kept them out.

Along with goalkeeper Leah Gallagher Aisling Feeney, Marie Cantwell and Laura Walsh did well in defence. Michelle Mann had a good hour in the middle of the field and in attack Sarah Walsh, Becky Bryant and Orla Gorman impressed.

Aine O'Connor, Sarah Tooher and Orlagh Phelan played well in the Naomh Brid defence, Mary Teehan did well in the middle of the field and Grace Teehan and Valerie Meagher were best in attack.

Tullamore were off the mark after two minutes when Becky Bryant pointed but Naomh Brid levelled with a fine point on the run from Grace Teehan. Shannon Tuohey and Grace Teehan ('45') exchanged points again before Tullamore struck for their first goal. A long puck out found Lisa Gorman and she directed a great crossfield pass into the path of Sarah Walsh and she fired low to the net.

Grace Teehan replied with a free but Orla Gorman and Sarah Walsh stetched the Tullamore lead to four points at the beginning of the second quarter final. Two Grace Teehan frees brought the gap back to two points six minutes before the break but Tullamore then finished the half the strongest. Lisa Gorman fired a great shot from an angle low to the net and Orla Gorman picked off two points in quick succession. Becky Bryant added another point before a third goal came deep in injury time when Lisa Gorman's shot was saved by Louise Larkin but Shannon Tuohey batted home the rebound to give Tullamore a 3-7 to 0-5 half time lead.

Naomh Brid needed a good start to the second half but it was Tullamore who came out fighting and got the first score from a Lisa Gorman free. Naomh Brid worked their way into the game and got the next four points, three from Grace Teehan, two from play and one a '65', while Molly Hogan got the other. Valerie Meagher also had a shot well saved by Leah Gallagher when a goal could really have ignited their effort. Orla Gorman got another for Tullamore at the midway point of the half to leave them 3-9 to 0-9 in front.

Scores were harder to come by later in the game as stoppages broke the flow of the game up. Grace Teehan pointed a free with five minutes left and two minutes into injury time a long ball from Orlagh Phelan bounced up and off the crossbar and Valerie Meagher finished the rebound to the net. Michelle Mann had a late point for Tullamore to seal the victory for them,



MATCH ANALYSIS



THE TEAMS

TULLAMORE: Leah Gallagher; Chloe Buggy, Aisling Feeney, Emily Condon; Paula Kinnarney, Marie Cantwell, Laura Walsh; Michelle Mann, Sarah Keogh; Sarah Walsh, Becky Bryant, Rachael O'Brien; Orla Gorman, Shannon Touhey, Lisa Gorman. Sub. Abbie Harte.

NAOMH BRID: Louise Larkin; Sarah Ryan, Aine O'Connor, Sarah Tooher; Charlotte McLoughney, Aoife Walsh, Orlagh Phelan; Mary Teehan, Rachel Standish; Niamh Larkin, Grace Teehan, Theresa Larkin; Molly Hogan, Clodagh McCormack, Valerie Meagher. Subs. Marcella Maloney (for Charlotte McLoughney, 48 mins), Niamh Egan (for Theresa Larkin, 51 mins), Megan Deegan (for Niamh Larkin, 58 mins).

REFEREE: Martin Walsh (Birr).



PLAYER OF THE MATCH

There were a number of strong contenders on both sides but Orla Gorman gets the nod. She scored four points from play and was lively and busy throughout, winning a lot of good ball, particularly in the second half playing into the wind.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

The five minute spell before have time was decisive. Naomh Brid were very much in the game up to that but Tullamore scored 2-3 without reply in that period and went in leading by 11 points and Naomh Brid never seriously looked like overturning that.



REFEREE WATCH

Martin Walsh handled the game well. There were very few contentious issues and he let the play go as much as possible. Both teams played the game in the right spirit and he was always in charge of things.



TALKING POINT

Tullamore managed to turn the game in those few minutes before half time. Naomh Brid had kept up with them up to that and Tullamore missed chances with the wind behind them but Tullamore then clicked into gear and finished the half well and put themselves in a winning position and they held on well from there in the second half.



WHAT’S NEXT

Tullamore end the season as Senior B champions.



VENUE WATCH

After all the overnight rain, St Brendan's Park was in very good condition for the game. The pitch held up very well and the host club had all arrangements very much in play for the two finals.



STATISTICS

Wides; Tullamore 5 (4 in first half) Naomh Brid 5 (1 in first half)

Yellow Cards: Tullamore 2 (Becky Bryant, Marie Cantwell) Naomh Brid 1 (Orlagh Phelan)

Red Cards: None



THE SCORERS

Tullamore; Orla Gorman (0-4), Shannon Tuohey and Sarah Walsh (1-1 each), Lisa Gorman (1-1, 0-1 free), Becky Bryant (0-2), Michelle Mann (0-1).

Naomh Brid; Grace Teehan (0-9, 0-4 frees, 0-2 '45s'), Valerie Meagher (1-0), Molly Hogan (0-1).