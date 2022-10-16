Gardai launch investigation after car stolen during burglary at house in Offaly on Saturday
Gardai have launched an investigation after a car was stolen during a burglary at house in Offaly on Saturday.
Garda in Edenderry are investigating a burglary from a house in the Greenwood Park area sometime after 6pm on Saturday evening.
During the course of the burglary, a 142 LS registered Nissan Qashqai (pictured below) was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 0469731290
