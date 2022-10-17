Almost 300 homes in Offaly remain without power this morning
The fault at Clonminch in Tullamore was reported at 7.33pm last night with the estimated restore time currently being 6pm this evening.
Another fault on the Clonminch line was reported at the same time on Sunday and it affected 458 customers but their power came back on at 9.45pm.
The first report of a fault in the Clonminch area was at 5.54pm on Sunday when the lights went out on 60 customers but it was restored at 8.11pm.
