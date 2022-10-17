Search

17 Oct 2022

Local ambulance crews answering calls in Galway leaving no cover in Tullamore area

Local ambulance crews are being called to answer calls as far away as Galway leaving the Tullamore area with no cover

Ambulances crews from other towns answering calls in Tullamore while local crews dealing with emergencies in places like Galway and Wicklow

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

17 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

TULLAMORE and the surrounding area is often left with no ambulance cover as local ambulances answer emergency calls as far away as Galway.

A disturbing letter regarding the unsafe and often dangerous conditions local ambulance paramedics are working under, was read at last Thursday's monthly meeting of Tullamore Municipal District.

Councillor Tony McCormack outlined the serious concerns of one paramedic who had written to all of the councillors, outlining his fears.

''Unfortunately we are having to cover unreasonable distances in response to emergency calls which can be two or three counties away. Therefore there may be no ambulance cover for the area we are supposed to cover.'' the letter stated.

The paramedic explained that all too often, local ambulances have to respond to calls not just in the neighbouring counties of Laois, Westmeath and Longford, but also Kildare, Carlow, Kilkenny, Roscommon and Galway.

''This is of great concern, because there may be only one working ambulance in Tullamore and it is responding to calls in different regions of the country.''

The paramedic added that it is a nationwide issue which has been allowed to develop. ''Now anyone who requires immediate emergency care is having to wait far too long for an emergency ambulance,'' the letter stated.

The paramedic spoke of the stress involved in the job when dealing with life and death challenges.

''However the working conditions have deteriorated to such an extent that too many staff have had to leave the job. In turn this exacerbates the issue. The long distances travelling, and the lack of ambulances working, means that we get no breaks between emergency calls.''

Paramedics working 12 hour shifts consistently work 5 hours over time and this is putting everyone under stress and giving them no time to recover between emergency calls.

''As was evident when an ambulance from Portlaoise crashed on the way to another call last week. Thankfully there were no serious injuries but this should be a wake up call to making the changes necessary. Nobody should have to die for the changes to be made,'' the letter outlined.

The paramedic said people are not willing to join the service where they are putting their own lives at risk not to mention there are jobs with better pay and benefits.

Councillor Tony McCormack said it was ''very alarming but I heard it before, it's shocking.

I think we need to get someone from the HSE to address it. It's dangerous, we don't' want someone to die,'' he said.

Councillor Ken Smollen said he had been contacted by an Emergency Medical Technician and he spoke about ambulances coming to the midlands not only form Athlone and Longford but from Wexford and Waterford. ''Once they go down to those places they could be tied up in Wicklow dealing with things and that leaves no ambulance in this area,'' he said.

Cllr Smollen said his own father fell recently and it took an ambulance an hour and a half to get there and it had come from Athlone.

''These people do a fantastic job and you can see they are depressed about the whole situation. They are leaving the service in droves. They can't take the stress any more. Something has to be done,'' he added.

Councillor Sean O'Brien said, it is a system that is not working.

''In the last two months an ambulance had to go to Dublin, while in Dublin they were contacted to go to Wicklow, while they were dealing with a person in Wicklow an ambulance had to come from Galway to deal with a person in Tullamore. It simply doesn't add up, it's a joke really. It's terrible to see the pressure they are under,'' he said

Leas Cathaoirleach Declan Harvey who was standing in for the Cathaoirleach Councillor Neil Feighery said ''the biggest concern is that they are absolutely wrecked. You are meant to sleep after a certain number of hours but they can't do that. I would like it if the Cathaoirleach could invite the HSE to a meeting,'' he said.

