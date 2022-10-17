Gardai seize three cars at checkpoints in Tullamore

Gardai in Tullamore seize three cars at checkpoints
Gardai in Tullamore have seized three cars at checkpoints.
Offaly Roads Policing Unit conducting Checkpoints in Tullamore as part of Operation Thor seized three vehicles under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.
The checkpoints were carried out on Thursday
