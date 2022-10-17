Search

17 Oct 2022

Roscrea's new cycling and walking route gets green light

Roscrea's new cycling and walking route gets green light

A new cycling path in Roscrea has received the green light from the local authority

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

17 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Cyclists, walkers, joggers and people on foot to work will all benefit from a new footpath and cycling path in Roscrea which was given the green light today by the Municipal Council for the area.

Roscrea based Lowry Team Councillor, Shane Lee, has welcomed the decision to proceed with the provision of a walking and cycling path linking the Limerick Road roundabout with the Templemore Road roundabout in Roscrea.

This project was proposed by Cllr. Lee, who organised a petition some time ago following ongoing disquiet amongst a large number of people who are forced to use this stretch of road to get to work if they are walking or cycling.

Several large companies operate in premises that are accessed by the road and the volume of vehicular traffic on the road makes it dangerous for both pedestrians and cyclists, particularly in the winter months. The road is also popular with dog-walkers and people out walking or jogging.

The new cycling and walking path will be 4m wide and 1km long and it provide a safe off-road walking and cycling facility between the Parkmore Industrial Estate and the town of Roscrea. In particular, it will facilitate the employees of Parkmore Industrial Estate and will provide safe crossing points on regional routes R445 and R421.

Parkmore Industrial Estate accommodates multiple employers such as Stapleton’s, Centenary DIY, Roscrea mart, Rosderra Irish Meats Ltd. and FRS Recruitment. At present, the only type of transport infrastructure connecting the Parkmore Industrial Estate to Roscrea is by car, van or other motorised vehicle as there has been no provision for pedestrians and cyclists.

"The employees commuting from nearby residential developments have no choice but to travel by car or walk on the existing hard shoulders of the R445 which is a 100kph road, from the industrial estate to the Templemore roundabout", he said.

"This issue has been raised consistently with me", Cllr. Lee said, "and I knew that something had to be done to provide safe walking facilities for those who need them. I have worked long and hard to make this pathway a reality and I am happy to know that work will begin within the next couple of weeks".

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media