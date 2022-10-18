WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues Status Yellow Weather Warning for Offaly
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for Offaly with heavy rain on the way.
Met Eireann initially issued a Status Yellow Warning for Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary but that was later extended to include Laois and Offaly.
Met Eireann is warning that heavy rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday, with the possibility of thundery downpours, will lead to localised flooding and some disruption. This warning comes into place at midnight on Wednesday and remains in place for 24 hours until midnight on Thursday.
A separate Status Orange Rain warning is in place for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow which warns that heavy rain on Tuesday night, Wednesday and Wednesday night with the possibility of thundery downpours, will lead to localised flooding. Disruption is likely. This warning comes into place at midnight on Wednesday and remains in place for 24 hours until midnight on Thursday.
A third weather warning is also in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare Louth and Meath. This Status Yellow Rain Warning comes into effect at 4am on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. It warns that heavy rain on Wednesday and Wednesday night, with the possibility of thundery downpours, will lead to localised flooding and some disruption.
