IN PICTURES: Busy day for Tullamore Basketball Club as Midlands League gets underway

Tullamore Basketball Club had a busy day last Sunday, playing host to the Ballyroan Bluestars Basketball Club in a full timetable of matches marking the start of the Midlands League for underage players.
In the penultimate match of the day, Tullamore’s U14 Girls Division 1 team met a tough opposition, in what was a very energetic match. With a minute to go and both teams level, Ballyroan snook ahead for the win. Ruth Prendergast lead the scoring for Tullamore with a respectful 16 points.
In the final game of the day, Tullamore’s U16 Girls Division 2 team lost out to a strong Ballyroan side, despite strong efforts by the Tullamore side. The boys teams were playing away today against Larrie Birds Basketball Club in Kilcullen, with a notable win by the U12 Boys Div 2 team. The club look forward to a busy season ahead.
