Staggering amount paid out in compensation by Offaly County Council for trips and falls
A staggering amount has been paid out in compensation by Offaly County Council for trips and falls in the last five years.
According to figures in the Irish Independent, Offaly County Council paid out on 74 claims between 2017 and 2022. The amount paid out totalled €2,031,809.
Elsewhere in the Midlands, there were 51 claims in Laois with just over €737,000 paid out. A total of 125 claims in Westmeath resulted in pay outs of over €2.8 million while there were 90 claims in Longford which totalled over €2.2 million in pay outs.
According to the figures in the Irish Independent, in Tipperary over €8.7 million was paid out in a total of 337 claims.
Dublin, Limerick, Waterford, Tipperary and Longford had the highest number of claims recorded while Laois was among the lowest.
