PROPERTY: Truly outstanding property in Offaly up for sale for absolutely jaw dropping price

A truly outstanding property in Offaly is now up for sale for an absolutely jaw dropping price. With three residences, 218 acres of top quality lands and incredible facilities, Lumville Farm is on the market for €4.5 million.
Lumville Farm, one of the prestigious Derrinstown Stud farms, has been designed and operated to a standard synonymous with care, quality and winning.
The yards are in pristine condition. Cut stone buildings accommodating the stables, manicured lawns and modern, quality livestock handling facilities. The main yard comprises forty-two loose boxes in impressive American style stable blocks.
The main residence extends to approx. 2,830 sq.ft. (263 sq.m.) and is a detached two-storey four-bedroom property surrounded by mature gardens. The farm also benefits from two further residences suitable for staff accommodation
