WATCH LIVE: Track thunderstorms as intense lightning strikes forecast for Ireland for the coming days

Thunderstorms in Ireland set to continue through the night and into tomorrow as Met Eireann issues new warning
Ireland is bracing for days of thunderstorms as Met Eireann is forecasting that thunderstorms are set to continue right up until Saturday afternoon. Met Eireann has issued a new weather warning covering the majority of the country.
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Weather Warning for Thunderstorms for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Leitrim and Roscommon that comes into place at midnight tonight and remains in place until 4.30pm on Saturday.
It warns of bands of thunderstorms with intense lightning strikes causing some disruption in parts.
You can track the expected thunderstorm activity on this map from windy.com
A Status Orange Thunderstorm warning for Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford remains in place until 9pm tonight which warns of further bands of thunderstorms with intense lightning strikes causing disruption in places.
A Status Orange Rain Warning for Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow remains in place until midnight tonight while a Status Yellow Rain warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Kerry and Tipperary also remains in place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.