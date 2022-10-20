Coláiste Naomh Cormac student receives prestigious Naughton Scholarship

CNC Kilcormac is proud to announce that Enda Callaghan has been awarded The Naughton Scholarship.

This year, 1,000 students applied for the scholarship and Enda was one of 37 successful students who were presented with their award by Martin and Carmel Naughton and the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science of Ireland, Simon Harris at a ceremony last Saturday in Trinity College Dublin.

The scholarship is intended as a reward and encouragement to exceptional students who would like to study in the STEM field (science, technology, engineering and maths) at University and is worth €20,000 towards their third level studies. The school of each winning student also receives a prize. The Naughton foundation aims to build a community of very bright students, who will be worldwide leaders in their fields in the future, be it in research or industry and CNC Kilcormac are delighted that Enda has been offered this fantastic opportunity. It is a proud day for Enda and his family and is recognition of all of his hard work and contribution to the school over the past six years.

After the ceremony Enda commented on receiving the prestigious award: “I feel very honoured to be a Naughton Scholar 2022. I see this scholarship as reward for my past achievements and encouragement towards future accomplishments. I have begun my studies of Engineering at University of Limerick. I am excited about embarking on this course, and hope to make my mark in the field of engineering.

“The Naughton Scholarship will enrich my college experience and it will create many opportunities for me as I pursue my engineering studies into the future. Wherever my studies take me, it is reassuring to know that I will always have the support and backing of the Naughton family. Throughout my years in college, the trust and belief invested in me by the Naughton family will motivate me to continue to set high standards and do excellent work. This scholarship programme will also open many doors for me as I complete my studies and progress with my engineering career. I hope to be a leader in my chosen field, and I know the Naughton Scholarship will aid me in this endeavour.

“I feel very fortunate to be a part of the prestigious community of Naughton Scholars. I will be forever grateful for all the support I received during my years in Coláiste Naomh Cormac, Kilcormac, who encouraged me to be the best I can be, and to helped me achieve this wonderful accolade.”