The man behind the wire: Ball is in the court of Offaly GAA clubs with proposed divisional teams

NEWS that the Offaly GAA County Board is to encourage clubs to enter divisional-group teams in the 2023 championships has generated plenty of talk and debate in recent days.

While final approval for any amalgamated teams would have to be given by a full County Board meeting, the Offaly GAA Competitions Control Committee have promised to back applications from clubs who want to field a combined team for the 2023 championships.

Contrary to rumours over the weekend, their recommendation is open to all clubs to come together from senior “B” level down. There is no ban on senior “B” clubs forming part of an amalgamation and the only stipulation is that all the clubs in a divisional side must be competing at a higher level.

The declaration that the CCC will support divisional teams was made in a structures report to the Offaly GAA County Board last week. They will support clubs who want to form senior teams in both grades and it is also free for junior and intermediate clubs to come together to make up a senior “B” divisional side.

The facility for clubs to come together and field parish or divisional teams is not a new one. It has always been there and any application would have been decided by a full County Board meeting.

The decision of the CCC, however, to bring it to the attention of clubs is a significant development. It is clear that they have identified the desirability of all players in Offaly having the opportunity of playing at the highest level.

New Offaly senior hurling manager sets sight on promotion and Joe McDonagh Cup "It does inflate the team but everyone there has a role to play and they do add value. Yes, it has changed greatly over the years. Even at club level, that has moved on to where counties were five-six years ago. It has become a bit of an arms race and it has gone that direction but that is the nature of it and sport continuously evolves. We have to evolve with that.”

Whether their statement falls on deaf ears or not remains to be seen but that is a possibility. Offaly clubs have showed no real appetite for combining forces for senior teams in a long time and there hasn't been much evidence of this changing.

There were amalgamated teams at senior football level back in the 1990s. Clubs from four different parishes, Ballycommon, Ballyfore, Clonmore Harps, Kilclonfert and St Brigid's came together to form a team called Sarsfields for the 1990 Senior Football Championship. St Brigid's opted out at that stage and an application by the other four to field as Sarsfields again in 1991 was turned down at a County Board meeting.

That 1991 County Board meeting also turned down an application by Ballinamere and Durrow to field a senior football team.

Sarsfields was again rejected in 1992 but a team from Clonbullogue parish, St Broughan's were given the go ahead to play in the Senior Football Championship in 1994. Combining players from Bracknagh, Clonbullogue and Walsh Island, they had one great day as they eliminated then champions Clara in the preliminary round of a knockout championship in '94.

That, however, represented the high point of St Broughan's brief existence. They drew with beaten finalists Shannonbridge in the first round proper but were very poor in the replay as they lost by 2-14 to 1-7. The sight of players arriving into the dressing room close to throw in time was an abiding memory of that evening in O'Connor Park and St Broughan's were not given permission to field in 1996.

The St Broughan's application got a firm endorsement from then secretary Christy Todd in his report to the 1994 Convention. The Ballycommon man wrote: “The inclusion of group team St Broughan's looked to be a real success after their impressive performance in the preliminary round but in making their exit in the first round replay their performance had all the ingredients of a team that had not prepared as a unit. Having said that I still think we should encourage group teams to compete with the dual aim of reducing the number of teams taking part at senior level and improving the standard.”

Incidentally Todd is the secretary of the Competitions Control Committee that has now put the possibility of amalagamated teams to the forefront.

St Broughan's fielded again in 1995 but they were relegated at the end of the year as the number of senior football teams was being reduced – with Bracknagh and Clonbullogue in the Intermediate Football Championship at that time and senior “B” not in existence, the amalgamation died. The writing was on the wall for the St Broughan's experiment after a horrendous 2-23 to 0-5 defeat by St Carthage's-Mucklagh: St Carthage's and Mucklagh had embarked on a full, proper amalgamation at that time and soon changed their name to Shamrocks.

A team called St Joseph's also ended in 1995 after one year in existence – they were an amalgamation of three of the four Daingean parish clubs, Ballycommon, Cappincur and Kilclonfert.

Since then, there has been very little appetite for divisional or parish teams among clubs. The reasons for this are fairly straightforward and logical. As St Broughan's and Sarsfields discovered, it is very hard to serve two masters and clubs have really been only interested in looking after their own interests since then.

The same problems about committing to two teams will arise again and it would be a big jump for clubs to take. They would have to be willing to have divided loyalties among their players and accept the fact that their best players will play two games on the one weekend. The CCC will continue to play football and hurling championships on alternate weekends and there will be a full round of senior, senior “B”, intermediate and junior fixtures every other weekend.

Clubs will likely want to have their game on first and the senior fixture second if they did bite the bullet and this will impact on the prosects of the senior side. It is not ideal from any perspective – players, club and combined team – and it would take a leap of faith for all involved but it is one worth trying.

Historically, there has been a great tradition of parish teams succeeding in Offaly football and hurling.

In some cases, it has also transcended parishes. St Patrick's, a combined team of players from Gracefield and St Mary's (Geashill-Cloneygowan) won a famous Senior Football Championship in 1959 but were gone a year later after Gracefield opted out – Gracefield's decision was obviously a wise one as they won their first SFC title in 1961.

For decades, the senior club had the use of players from the entire parish. Two of Rhode's greatest footballers, Paddy McCormack and Mick Casey were from Croghan. Ballyfore man Sean Evans won a Senior Football Championship with Edenderry in 1985. An All-Ireland medal winning hero in 1971 and 1972, he was then at the tailend of his long career, though amazingly, he was still playing for Ballyfore as they moved out of junior and then intermediate grade in 1990 and 1992 – then playing in goals, his late penalty save from the late Shane Ryan won the 1992 intermediate final against St Saran's (later Belmont).

There were years when players were allowed play with the senior club in the parish and at a lower level with their own club. The Raheen team beaten by Edenderry in that 1985 senior football final included a good handful of players from Ballinagar and that Edenderry side had a couple from Ballyfore.

Throughout the 1980s, the Offaly bye law allowing players to play with two clubs became a hot topic. The bye law had been initially introduced to cater for players from Ballyskenach and Killavilla clubs (they were separate clubs at that time but amalgamated as one a few years ago and are now playing junior hurling) but was soon availed of by clubs all over the county.

Bye law 25 as it was for years stated: “All players are eligible to play in the junior championship except those who played on a team (other than a divisional, group or a senior team within a parish, where a player may play with the parish senior team without affecting his status with his native junior team) in the Senior County Championship of the current or previous year, unless regraded.

Its deletion was proposed by Clara and Doon at the 1979 Convention with Clara saying that Ferbane, Tullamore, Daingean and Na Piarsaigh (Kilcormac and Killoughey) had availed of it that year. That was defeated while then chairman Fr Sean Heabney spoke out against it at the 1982 Convention, stating that it was a huge obstacle to the successful running of championships.

The counter argument was provided by legendary Daingean administrator, Jody Spollen at the 1979 meeting as he pointed out that Paddy McCormack, Mick Casey and Sean Evans came from junior clubs and spoke about the importance of playing senior club football in them reaching the level they did. Birr said they would be in bother without Carrig-Riverstown players.

Tullamore proposed its deletion in 1985 but were defeated with Raheen and Birr leading the charge for the status quo. In 1986, delegates voted 82-49 in favour of deletion with Ballycumber's Chris Daly claiming that it had been used by 28 clubs in Offaly over the years but it fell short of the required two thirds majority. In 1988 Kilcormac-Killoughey proposed its removal and it was again defeated after the usual for and against arguments but its writing was on the wall. County Board secretary Br Sylvester Carney told delegates that the Offaly bye law was in breach of the GAA's Official Guide which stated that a player could not play with two clubs except in exceptional circumstances such as a college club.

And within a year that is what happened as Offaly were told that the bye law had to go. For years afterwards, the changed circumstances was blamed as one of the factors behind the decline of Offaly football and many people bemoaned the fact that players from junior and senior clubs no longer had an avenue open to play senior.

As stated, a few clubs attempted it in the first half of the 1990s, with mixed fortunes, and since then it has not really been a topic, even though clubs have always had the right to apply for permission to enter parish or divisional teams – a divisional or combined team can win a county championship but are not allowed to play in Leinster club competition.

It will be interesting to see if any clubs decide to come together now. Hopefully they will. There are problems with it and it would mean clubs being willing to suffer a bit but giving players an opportunity to play senior football and hurling is a very worthwhile aim.

There are a lot of players all over Offaly who would benefit from it. There were players from the 2021 Offaly All-Ireland U-20 football winning squad and other county panels playing junior this year - that is Offaly's fourth tier and these players would really benefit from playing at a much higher level.

There are big parishes in the Offaly footballing heartland without a senior football team. Killeigh parish (Ballinagar, Clodiagh Gaels and Raheen), Daingean parish (Ballycommon, Cappincur, Daingean and Kilclonfert) and Ballinahown parish (Ballycumber, Doon and Erin Rovers) instantly spring to mind.

Offaly football needs players from all these parishes and playing at a higher club level would serve them all well. There are other clubs who could benefit from joining divisional teams – Shannonbridge and Tubber could go in with Ballinahown parish.

For several decades up to the 1960s, South and North Offaly divisional sides competed in the Senior Football and Hurling Championships. It may require too many clubs to go down that road again but it is worth examining – St Rynagh's could instigate one in football, drawing in players from all over the south Offaly hurling strongholds, as they have with a couple of the successful Cloghan underage teams. Edenderry could lead a North Offaly senior hurling one.

The situation is a bit different in hurling where there are senior clubs in most of the big parishes in the south of the county. Drumcullen, Lusmagh and Ballyskenach-Killavilla are notable exceptions and they could join forces, perhaps with Carrig-Riverstown. Clara could join with Brosna Gaels to field a senior hurling team.

There are a myriad of possible divisional sides, based on geography and historical links. The possibility of divisional teams not working, performing poorly and creating problems for clubs is a live one. It is also true, however, that a considerable number of clubs in Offaly are in bother, operating in survival mode. The full extent of this may only become apparent in the coming years but some clubs are crying out for help.

Full amalgamation between clubs is probably the long term solution but that is a difficult process and could take years in many cases. In the meantime, however, giving divisional teams a go, seeing how they perform, giving players the best opportunity to excel would be worth taking a chance on. Hopefully at least some clubs in football and hurling will take that step and see where the road leads.