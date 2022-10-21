Lowry hosts stuttering awareness Ireland Group in Leinster House

A campaign to raise awareness of the issues faced by those who stutter is being organised by the members of the Stuttering Awareness Mental Wellbeing Group.

Deputy Michael Lowry hosted members of the group, including Templemore man, Michael Ryan, and fellow members Michael O'Shea and Jamie Googan in Leinster House on Thursday.



The Group says that each of them have been and continue to be challenged by stuttering. ‘With the support of Educator, Con Hurley, we have come together and are determined to not only raise awareness in Ireland on the Mental Health challenges faced by those who stutter, but to also improve the quality of life for young people who stutter, in order that their experiences, in a world where verbal fluency is the norm, are better than ours.

"Our Campaign is a world first for the stuttering community, in that we have grown our Campaign organically and without the imprimatur of any national organisation.

"To date we have helped over sixty individuals and their families, but we estimate that there are 50,000 individuals who stutter in Ireland", they say.