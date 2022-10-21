Search

21 Oct 2022

Pupils at local school were delighted to welcome ballooning team

Pupils at local school were delighted to welcome ballooning team

When the pupils in Carrig NS got used to the ‘noisy balloons', they were delighted to see the workings of how the balloons ‘float in the sky’. The day proved too blustery to erect the balloon.

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

CARRIG NS were delighted to welcome a Ballooning team called the “Bog Ticklers” to the school during the recent Hot Air Ballooning Championships held in Birr. A parachutist called John Dodd also came along. John has been a stuntman on various films, including some Bond movies.

Tom and his team of balloonists gave a very informative and enjoyable talk on how the balloon operates and allowed the children into the basket to check it out.

Parachutist John also gave them a fun and instructive talk on how parachutes work.

All in all, they had great fun with Tom, John and the team and the children were given a wonderful opportunity to gain an insight into such an unusual and interesting pastime.

The colourful, graceful balloons in the sky over Birr and the surrounding areas for the week of the Championships were a sight to behold and having the opportunity to view one up close and hear how it operates is something the children will remember for a long time to come.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media