Pupils at local school were delighted to welcome ballooning team

When the pupils in Carrig NS got used to the ‘noisy balloons', they were delighted to see the workings of how the balloons ‘float in the sky’. The day proved too blustery to erect the balloon.
CARRIG NS were delighted to welcome a Ballooning team called the “Bog Ticklers” to the school during the recent Hot Air Ballooning Championships held in Birr. A parachutist called John Dodd also came along. John has been a stuntman on various films, including some Bond movies.
Tom and his team of balloonists gave a very informative and enjoyable talk on how the balloon operates and allowed the children into the basket to check it out.
Parachutist John also gave them a fun and instructive talk on how parachutes work.
All in all, they had great fun with Tom, John and the team and the children were given a wonderful opportunity to gain an insight into such an unusual and interesting pastime.
The colourful, graceful balloons in the sky over Birr and the surrounding areas for the week of the Championships were a sight to behold and having the opportunity to view one up close and hear how it operates is something the children will remember for a long time to come.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.