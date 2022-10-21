Pupils at local school were delighted to welcome ballooning team

CARRIG NS were delighted to welcome a Ballooning team called the “Bog Ticklers” to the school during the recent Hot Air Ballooning Championships held in Birr. A parachutist called John Dodd also came along. John has been a stuntman on various films, including some Bond movies.

Tom and his team of balloonists gave a very informative and enjoyable talk on how the balloon operates and allowed the children into the basket to check it out.

Parachutist John also gave them a fun and instructive talk on how parachutes work.

All in all, they had great fun with Tom, John and the team and the children were given a wonderful opportunity to gain an insight into such an unusual and interesting pastime.

The colourful, graceful balloons in the sky over Birr and the surrounding areas for the week of the Championships were a sight to behold and having the opportunity to view one up close and hear how it operates is something the children will remember for a long time to come.