22 Oct 2022

Man jailed for two months after admitting damaging offertory box in church in Offaly

The man had 103 previous convictions

22 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

A man with 103 previous convictions admitted damaging an offertory box in St Mary's Church in Edenderry on September 22 last.

Paul Cullen (36), Killane Drive, Edenderry, also pleaded guilty to entering Foy's in the town as a trespasser in October 2020 and committing an arrestable offence there when he appeared before Tullamore District Court.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court the amount of money in the offertory box was small, perhaps between €6 and €10.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said Mr Cullen's most recent convictions were for public order offences last year and in 2020 he had been sentenced to 12 months in prison for theft.

Mr Cullen appeared in custody in court and his solicitor, Donal Farrelly, explained the remand was in relation to a matter before the Circuit Court.

His client had a long history of drug and alcohol abuse and while he had previously been doing well on a methadone programme, he had a relapse.

Mr Farrelly said Mr Cullen was now anxious to receive a prison sentence so that he would be moved from remand in Cloverhill to the Midlands Prison where he would get help with his addiction.

Most of the convictions related to his attempts to get money for drugs because of the “unfortunate habit” he had.
Mr Cullen would “welcome a short sentence”, said Mr Farrelly.

Judge Andrew Cody said he could not ignore the fact that Mr Cullen had 103 previous convictions but the amount of money involved was small.

However, he noted the man was found in possession of three screwdrivers when he was arrested.

The offence of stealing from a church was serious because churches were finding it hard to “get any few bob these days”.

He imposed a two-month prison sentence on Mr Cullen.

News

