IN PICTURES: Offaly players pick up awards at presentation night in Croke Park

Offaly players Anton Sullivan and David Nally picked up their awards at a gala presentation night in Croke Park last night. David was chosen on the Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year while Anton was chosen on the Tailteann Cup Team of the Year.
